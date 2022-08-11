New England Patriots Patriots running back James White announces retirement just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Longtime New England Patriots running back and three-time Super Bowl champion James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons, he announced Thursday.

White, a fourth-round draft pick (130th overall) in 2014 out of Wisconsin, spent his entire professional career with New England.

He appeared in 95 regular season games with 13 starts over that time, racking up 1,278 career rushing yards on 319 carries with 11 touchdowns. The 30-year-old White, one of the NFL's best pass-catching backs for the bulk of his career, also retires with 381 career receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 regular-season scores.

In the five postseasons he played in, White picked up 146 rushing yards on 36 carries for five touchdowns. He added 506 receiving yards on 59 receptions for another three touchdowns through the air in that same time.

His first Super Bowl win was in Super Bowl XLIX after the 2014-15 season, although he was inactive.

White's second title — Super Bowl LI — was one for the books. He reeled in 14 catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, against the Atlanta Falcons. White, one of the most clutch goal-line running backs through Tom Brady's career, is the only man in Super Bowl history to score a walk-off touchdown in OT.

White's best season came in 2018, when he rushed for 425 yards on 94 attempts and added 751 yards through the air, scoring 12 total touchdowns (five rushing, seven receiving) en route to a Super Bowl LIII win.

White ends his career tied with Darren Sproles for the most receptions in a playoff game (15) in NFL history.

He also holds Super Bowl records for the most receptions (14), most receiving yards by a running back (110), most points scored (20) and most points scored in overtime (six) from his Super Bowl LI's performance.

In his eight seasons from 2014-21, White led all running backs in receptions (381) and receiving yards (3,278).

White suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3 of last season and did not return for the postseason. He had 132 total yards (38 rushing, 94 receiving) and one touchdown last season through three games.

"James defines the term consummate professional," Bill Belichick said in a statement. "His dependability, consistency, unselfishness and performance under pressure are elite. Combining great intelligence, quickness and elusiveness, James was a perfect fit for our pass offense. While soft-spoken, he brought exceptional leadership and competitive toughness to the team. He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached."

White previously signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the Patriots in mid-March 2022 before announcing his retirement.

The Patriots' running back corps — made up of veterans Damien Harris and Ty Montgomery, second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie Pierre Strong Jr. — will fill in this season in White's absence.

