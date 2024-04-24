National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Five draft special bets being offered Published Apr. 24, 2024 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is full of storylines.

Of course, who will go No. 1 has been at the top of fans' and pundits' minds for months, but this year, there will be no surprise at the top of the board.

So, what else will be of interest come Thursday and into the weekend, especially for bettors?

Of course, you can wager on player positions and team selections. But if you are looking for some alternative draft bets, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a few draft specials.

Here are five fun ones that stick out.

First four players drafted to be QBs: +170

Bet $10 to win $27 total

It's possible. In fact, it's all but set in stone that Caleb Williams will go No. 1 and either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye will go No. 2. Then, at No. 3, the Patriots also need a quarterback, even though they are taking calls regarding trading that pick. And if a team were to trade up with the Pats, wouldn't it be to take a QB? This comes down to what Arizona does at No. 4 since it doesn't need a QB. Will it take a star receiver or trade down?

Broncos to draft either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.: +150

Bet $10 to win $25 total

Speaking of needing a quarterback, Denver fits squarely in that boat after releasing Russell Wilson this offseason. It traded for Zach Wilson this week, but will he be the starter come the fall? Or will Sean Payton grab Nix or Penix and begin to mold them into Denver's starter of the future? Or will the Broncos be a team looking to trade into the top five?

Blake Corum to be drafted by Chargers or Giants: +260

Bet $10 to win $36 total

Does Corum's ex-coach still have his eye on his backfield protégé? Jim Harbaugh has been known to run the football, and Corum spent four years at Michigan being the beneficiary of those called runs, racking up 3,737 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns in Ann Arbor. He leaves Michigan as its all-time leader in rushing scores, and Harbaugh now oversees the Chargers. Could it be a match made in Southern California heaven?

Frank Gore Jr. to be drafted by 49ers: +380

Bet $10 to win $48 total

Talk about a legacy play. Frank Gore spent the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco, where he was a five-time Pro Bowler. He is also the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (11,073) and is second all-time in rushing TDs (64). Now, the second iteration of Gore is on the draft board, coming out of Southern Mississippi with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Spencer Rattler to be drafted in second round: +260

Bet $10 to win $36 total

Has Rattler become the forgotten star of the draft? During his first year starting at Oklahoma, Rattler was the man. He threw for 3,031 passing yards, 28 TDs and only seven picks, completing 67.5% of his passes. However, he struggled over the next three years, throwing a total 48 TDs and 25 interceptions. Still, he completed 70% of his passes over the course of those three years. Can he relocate his magic at the professional level?

