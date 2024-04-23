National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Who is going in the top 10? Updated Apr. 23, 2024 12:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, and bettors are taking advantage of the different odds available across multiple sportsbooks.

One market that always attracts attention is players' draft order.

Caleb Williams is a heavy favorite to get selected No. 1, but who will be second, third, fourth … tenth?

Let's check out the top-two odds for draft picks 1-10.

NO. 1

Caleb Williams: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Jayden Daniels: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

NO. 2

Jayden Daniels: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Drake Maye: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

NO. 3

Drake Maye: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Jayden Daniels: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

NO. 4

Marvin Harrison Jr.: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

J.J. McCarthy: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)



NO. 5

J.J. McCarthy: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Malik Nabers: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)



NO. 6

Malik Nabers: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Rome Odzune: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)



NO. 7

Joe Alt: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Rome Odzune: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total



NO. 8

Dallas Turner: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Laiatu Latu: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

NO. 9

Rome Odzune: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Jared Verse: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)



NO. 10

Brock Bowers: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Taliese Fuaga: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

