Packers CB Jaire Alexander takes on mentor role for rookie WRs

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver room looks vastly different from the one the team had a year ago.

And if you ask a majority of Packers' fans, it hasn't changed for the better. Gone is the every-down excellence of one Davante Adams, as well as the deep-ball, touchdown treachery posed by Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

In their wake, a new slew of unproven talent resides on Green Bay's roster, including Malik Taylor, Juwann Winfree, Rico Gafford, Amari Rodgers, Danny Davis III, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.

Not very familiar with these names? You're probably not the only one.

But Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander is well aware of the talent each receiver possesses, and the battle-tested veteran wants to help with their development, especially rookies Toure, Doubs and Watson.

"I'm going to make it as hard as I can for those guys because I know on Sunday it's going to pay off. Iron sharpens iron," Alexander said earlier this month, per USA Today's Packers Wire . "However I can help to make them better, I'm going to do that."

The Packers traded up to swipe Watson with their second-round NFL Draft selection and they took Doubs in round four.

Watson in particular has come to appreciate Alexander's tailored tutelage.

"It only makes me better," the North Dakota State product said. "He'll tell me straight up exactly why he broke on my route, exactly which indicator I gave on the route, and I know if I get open then I know it was a great route for me.

"It's definitely a great experience to get to go up against him and him obviously coaching me up, even though I'm on the other side of the ball."

At 6-foot-5, 208 pounds, Watson's frame provides a massive target for Aaron Rodgers to zone in to. And though the 23-year-old is on the bulkier side for an NFL WR, his rare speed and natural athleticism put him in elite company heading into his rookie season.

Watson made history as the first WR standing at least 6-4 to run a sub-4.40 at the NFL combine since 2003 (4.36). Based on his other drills, Watson received a 99 "Next Gen Athletics" score from NFL Network's scouting team, which was not only the highest among WRs at the 2022 combine (no other wideout scored above 90), it equaled Ja'Marr Chase's grade from a year ago.

Standing just over six feet, Chase ran a 4.34 in comparison to Watson's 4.36, matched his 6.96 cone drill time, and posted an 11-0 broad jump (Watson's was 11-4). According to SI.com's Albert Breer, Watson compares favorably to the late Vincent Jackson, who registered six 1,000-yard seasons, and was named to three Pro Bowls during his career.

"I definitely think I’ve been stacking days and getting better each and every day," Watson said, via Packers.com. "Obviously, there’s ups and downs, but I definitely feel like I’ve come a long way. Obviously, I still feel like I have a ways to go, but I feel like that’ll come with a couple weeks that we have off before training camp and I think I’ll be good."

Star potential is written all over Watson, and though he's got massive shoes to fill from those who've recently departed Green Bay, he's far from alone in his pursuit of greatness.

