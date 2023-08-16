National Football League NFL young talent rankings: No. 17 Packers are talented and waiting on breakouts Published Aug. 16, 2023 9:27 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Which NFL teams have the best young cores? FOX Sports took a deep look at every team's core of players drafted between 2019 and 2023 to ascertain which franchises have the most promising base of young talent. Our writers ranked all 32 individually, and the final result is an aggregate of all those lists. We'll count them down for you before the start of the 2023 NFL season , starting with the worst (No. 32) all the way up to No. 1.

The Green Bay Packers have nothing but young talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But it is largely unproven.

A team that spent the second-most time in 12 personnel now has two rookie tight ends. The veteran of the group, Josiah Deguara, is in just his fourth season and he's never been TE1. The Packers' leading receivers are in just their second year. And of course, their quarterback, Jordan Love, will be entering his first season as starter despite being on the team for the past three years.

Defensively, there are a few key young pieces and their first-round pick, Lukas Van Ness, is a total unknown. How will he be used? How will he adjust to the NFL game after not starting a single game for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college? The defensive side of the ball stepped up toward the tail end of last season, but with as much talent as remains on that side, they still have a long way to go to hit their ceiling and need to prove they can be consistent — especially with so much youth on offense.

Young Core

QB Jordan Love

TE Luke Musgrave

TE Tucker Kraft

WR Jayden Reed

WR Romeo Doubs

WR Christian Watson

C Josh Myers

RB AJ Dillon

TE Josiah Deguara

OL Zach Tom

OL Elgton Jenkins

DE Lukas Van Ness

LB Quay Walker

DT Devonte Wyatt

CB Eric Stokes

LB Rashan Gary

Standout: WR Christian Watson

It took a while, but Watson had his coming-out party in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, where he helped the Pack to a win in primetime over America's Team with three touchdowns. Over the ensuing three games, he added five more touchdowns, scoring a total of eight (seven receiving, one rushing) in four total games. The North Dakota State product ended his rookie season with two 100-yard games and validated the front office's faith in him.

But the Packers didn't make the playoffs and ended the year below .500. It was head coach Matt LaFleur's first season at the helm where he didn't lead the team to 13 wins. The lack of help sufficiently aggravated the future Hall of Famer they had under center, and with Aaron Rodgers gone, Watson will now be charged with being a reliable target for a first-year starter.

The good news is, it seems the chemistry between Watson and Jordan Love has come along well this offseason. Watson even went out to California this summer to train with Love.

Between Watson and fellow second-year receiver Romeo Doubs, Love has a decently well-rounded passing game. Watson is the playmaker, though, and the flashes he showed last season will need to come more consistently.

Potential breakout: WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs may not have made quite the splash as Watson did last season but he may yet end up with the lion's share of targets. Not only did Doubs work with Love and Watson over the summer, Doubs also went out to California prior to the offseason program even starting to get the ball rolling with his new quarterback. Let's not forget that Rodgers didn't play in the preseason. The first quarterback both Doubs and Watson caught passes from in game action was Love last preseason.

So far in camp, Doubs has gotten his fair share of targets as well. That should indicative of things to come. And if the Packers offense is at all successful, it will include Doubs. He was only targeted 67 times last season. He caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns. With that experience under his belt, expect all of those numbers to go up in a big way.

Contracts to Consider: RB AJ Dillon

Yes, another running back. In this market, who knows what Dillon will end up commanding but as of right now, his average salary is just $1.3 million. Dillon is still on his rookie contract and as of 2024 he'll be an unrestricted free agent. Rodgers or not, Dillon is a huge part of this offense and together with Aaron Jones, makes up perhaps the best running back tandem in the league.

Is Green Bay as successful with just Jones? Probably not. Jones did just take a team-friendly deal to stay with the Packers, reducing his salary from $16 million per year to $11 million. But considering that's still rich according to running back contracts lately, Green Bay is going to have a big decision to make on Dillon's contract and how much they want to realistically invest in a position no one is investing in anymore.

Key stats

Jordan Love led FBS in interceptions in 2019, throwing 17. The only other player in the common draft era (since 1967) to lead FBS in passes intercepted in his final season and get drafted in the first round was Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

From 2020-22, Rashan Gary ranked in the top 10 among NFL linebackers in QB hits per game (1.27, fifth), sacks per game (0.51, eighth) and Next Gen Stats pressures per game (2.77, tied for eighth).

Christian Watson's eight TDs from scrimmage in Weeks 10-13 last season tied for the most over a four-game span by a rookie WR in league history (Vikings WR Randy Moss, 1998).

Inside info

Tucker Kraft

Kraft is a strong, physical player who excelled with the ball in his hands as well as an in-line blocker. He has versatility to play both on and off the ball. —NFC position coach

Luke Musgrave

Long, extremely athletic TE. He has big upside with his size and speed combo. Will be a tough matchup for safeties and backers as well as a big red-zone target. —NFC position coach

Christian Watson

I went all-in on Watson after evaluating him in-person at the Senior Bowl. The tape showed an explosive linear athlete who could track down balls over the top, which fit in beautifully with Aaron Rodgers. Concerns might be more of an issue with Love, but the work ethic and desire might just make him Love's go-to option for years to come. —NFL talent evaluator

Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt didn't do much as a rookie, but neither did Kenny Clark — and he's a two-time Pro Bowler. NFL adjustments are tough. Wyatt has all of the physical traits to be a very successful DT, and a motor that runs hot. I'm more convinced that he will develop into a quality starter than some of his former teammates along Georgia's defensive line — including those drafted higher. —NFL talent evaluator

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

