National Football League NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, more; Colts stun Chiefs, Dolphins top Bills 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.

Coming up tonight, a Jimmy Garoppolo -led San Francisco team takes on Denver on the road.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants on Monday, when Dak Prescott gets stitches removed from his surgically repaired broken thumb, to close out Week 3 action.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's Week 3 action.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

Follow the game live.

Stay tuned for updates.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Buccaneers

Follow the game live.

Leonard Fournette reflects on his career, how he ended up with the Bucs Erin Andrews sits down with Leonard Fournette to discuss his NFL career, including being released from Jacksonville to getting a call from Tom Brady and being picked up by Tampa Bay and having an incredible season.

Stay tuned for updates.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Follow the game live.

Stay tuned for updates.

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Follow the game live.

Stay tuned for updates.

Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14

To the house!

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was questionable coming into Sunday's matchup, fumbled the ball near midfield, which was picked up by Panthers DE Marquis Haynes Sr. and returned 44 yards for the score.

Off to the races

The Panthers returned the favor in the fourth quarter, when Laviska Shenault took it 67 yards for the score, as Carolina went on to earn its first win with new quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Baltimore Ravens 37, New England Patriots 26

Never a doubt

Mark Andrews came up big for the Ravens early, reeling in a one-handed catch from Lamar Jackson to give Baltimore a first-quarter lead over the Patriots. New England responded with a score of its own, but Baltimore jumped back in front thanks to Andrews' second acrobatic score of the day.

Airing it out

Mac Jones connected with DeVante Parker on a 36-yard reception that kick-started a scoring drive, marking the Patriots receiver's 12th career 100-yard game.

All-out effort

A one-point lead was too close for comfort for the Ravens, so Devin Duvernay did what he does best: score. Baltimore went on to seal the deal by double digits on the road.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 24

Slicing and dicing!

Lions star wideout Amon Ra St. Brown ran through the Vikings' defense on a crucial fourth down for Detroit.

Comeback

Things came down to the wire in this one, but it was the Vikings' defense that showed up when it was most important, shutting down Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter and sealing the win.

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 8

Bombs away!

Jalen Hurts continued to let it fly in the second quarter, as the Eagles shut out the Commanders through three quarters.

Six for No. 6!

Double coverage? No problem for DeVonta Smith, who made jaws drop with this stunning touchdown catch.

It was just the latest mind-blowing catch from Smith, who reeled in a 45-yard catch for Philly in the first quarter. The Eagles went on to secure the win with ease.

Indianapolis Colts 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Indy capitalizes

Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods accounted for the first touchdown, as Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis offense capitalized on a muffed punt by Chiefs rookie receiver Skyy Moore.

Chaos!

Colts QB Ryan got drilled to the ground when the Chiefs' defense closed in on him on fourth down. K.C. took over on downs, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce immediately went to work on closing the gap.

Upset alert!

Once again, Woods came up big for the Colts, catching a touchdown pass with 24 seconds left to give Indy the victory over Mahomes & Co.

Tennessee Titans 24, Las Vegas Raiders 22

Watch the throne

After Derrick Henry tallied 45 yards on the Titans' opening drive, Ryan Tannehill faked to the king and tossed a short touchdown pass to tight end Geoff Swaim.

The King is back!

Henry barreled his way into the end zone for a score early in the second quarter to give Tennessee a double-digit lead. It was the 70th of his career, bringing Henry that much closer to tying the Titans' franchise record.

Delivering big

Davante Adams hauled in a difficult touchdown pass in the back of the end zone, as the Raiders cut into the Titans' lead. In the end, however, Tennessee had the last word and took home a two-point victory.

Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

Turnover!

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland stripped the ball away from Josh Allen, and it was recovered by Miami in the red zone. Then, Chase Edmonds ran it in for Miami's first score of the day and first by a running back this season.

QB1 rattled

Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in the second quarter that kept him out of action for a bit after the Dolphins QB took a hard shot from Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater checked in just before the break before Tagovailoa returned for the second half.

Bouncing back!

Tagovailoa didn't waste any time working on a comeback for the Dolphins. He found Jaylen Waddle on a 45-yard deep shot up the middle that put Miami inside the 10-yard line, which resulted in a Dolphins score.

Miami was able to hang on to the lead until the end, handing Buffalo its first loss of the season.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, New York Jets 12

Cincy strikes first

Joe Burrow found Samaje Perine for six on the Bengals' opening drive to take an early edge over the Jets.

Breaking free!

Burrow hit wideout Tyler Boyd over the middle, and the receiver took off for a dazzling 56-yard score. Cincinnati went on to dominate N.Y. from start to finish and earn a road win.

Chicago Bears 23, Houston Texans 20

Ground game strong

The Bears were all about running the ball against the Texans.

QB Justin Fields got things started for Chicago in the first quarter, followed by Khalil Herbert running in an 11-yard score, capping off a drive that began with a monster 41-yard run by Equanimeous St. Brown.

Catching air!

Texans QB Davis Mills hit Jordan Akins for a goal-line score, making it a one-possession game early.

Houston wasn't able to pull off a comeback, however, as the Bears kicked a game-winning field goal as the clock expired to improve to 2-1 on the season.

COMING UP:

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (8:25 p.m. ET, NBC)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.