NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more

Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.

Later, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Minnesota Vikings and AFC West disappointments face off when the Denver Broncos play host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the night game, the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Super connection

The defending champion Rams have had a tough go this season, but they looked like their old selves on this 62-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell.

Look who's marching now

The Saints bounced back to take the lead when Andy Dalton threw a laser to Juwan Johnson for a score.

Here's to you, Mr. Robinson

Allen Robinson reeled in this pass from Stafford to put the Rams back in front.

Dalton's dime

Dalton lofted this pretty pass to rookie receiver Chris Olave as the Saints widened their lead.

Stafford had to leave the game and was being evaluated for a possible concussion, one week after he got out of the concussion protocol for a previous injury.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

London answering

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambled and found rookie receiver Drake London in the corner of the end zone to put Atlanta ahead.

Mooney is money

The Bears charged back down the field to tie the game on this pretty pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney.

Justin's just him

Fields continued to be a scoring machine, running untouched into the end zone to give the Bears the lead.

'Tis the season for returns

Cordarelle Patterson returned this kickoff to the house, giving him the most kickoff returns for a touchdown in NFL history with nine.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Already in command

Washington took an early lead when Kendall Fuller picked off a pass from Davis Mills and returned it for an easy touchdown.

Run, Curtis, run!

The Commanders added to their lead when Curtis Samuel rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

Great hands, big guy!

Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy showed his soft hands when he reached up to intercept Lamar Jackson.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Danny's more than just dimes

Daniel Jones showed he's dangerous with his legs, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a run for a score, giving the Giants a 6-3 lead.

More than a sack artist

Rookie Aidan Hutchinson showed off his all-around skills with this interception of Jones. The Lions would go on to score and take a 10-6 lead.

N.Y. in a Giant hole

Jamal Williams has rushed for three TDs, including this one as the Lions widened their lead.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (in Detroit)

Feeling at home

The Browns didn't seem bothered at having to move its game to Detroit, as Amari Cooper opened the scoring with this impressive touchdown catch.

Billable hours

Josh Allen put the Bills in front with this rope to Stefon Diggs.

At home in Detroit

Devin Singletary weaved through the Browns defenders for a score as the Bills widened their lead.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Pocket? What pocket?

The Jets didn't let Patriots quarterback Mac Jones get comfortable here, as Carl Lawson barreled in for a sack.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts

Taylor…. swiftly

The Colts struck first when Jonathan Taylor rumbled into the end zone.

Crossing them up

The Eagles scored their first TD and cut into the Colts' lead when Jalen Hurts hit Quez Watkins on a pretty crossing pattern.

Stay tuned for updates!



COMING UP:

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

