National Football League
NFL Divisional Saturday Top Plays: Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers NFL Divisional Saturday Top Plays: Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers
National Football League

NFL Divisional Saturday Top Plays: Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers

21 mins ago

Another Saturday slate of NFL playoff football is set to take center stage.

To open the weekend showcase, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals venture to Tennessee to take on the top-seeded Titans, who are anticipating the return of their star running back, Derrick Henry.

And in the nightcap, Aaron Rodgers embarks on another potential Super Bowl journey, as the Green Bay Packers host the hard-nosed San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the top plays from Saturday:

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 

Surprise!

Cincinnati came away with a game-changing interception on the game's very first play. 

Jesse Bates III stepped in front of a Ryan Tannehill pass to give the Bengals the ball in Tennessee territory.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds divisional round: Picks, lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds divisional round: Picks, lines for every game

28 mins ago
NFL odds: How to bet Bengals-Titans, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Bengals-Titans, point spread, more

28 mins ago
FOX Bet Super 6: How to play 'Stack The Cash' for 49ers-Packers
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: How to play 'Stack The Cash' for 49ers-Packers

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How to bet Rams-Buccaneers, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Rams-Buccaneers, point spread, more

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet 49ers-Packers, point spread, more

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes