National Football League NFL Divisional Saturday Top Plays: Bengals-Titans, 49ers-Packers 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another Saturday slate of NFL playoff football is set to take center stage.

To open the weekend showcase, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals venture to Tennessee to take on the top-seeded Titans, who are anticipating the return of their star running back, Derrick Henry.

And in the nightcap, Aaron Rodgers embarks on another potential Super Bowl journey, as the Green Bay Packers host the hard-nosed San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the top plays from Saturday:

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Surprise!

Cincinnati came away with a game-changing interception on the game's very first play.

Jesse Bates III stepped in front of a Ryan Tannehill pass to give the Bengals the ball in Tennessee territory.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.