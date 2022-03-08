National Football League NFL odds: Russell Wilson traded to Denver; latest MVP, Super Bowl odds 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle is over.

Per reports, the Seahawks are finalizing a deal to send the nine-time Pro Bowler to the Denver Broncos, pending Wilson's physical and his approval.

The news had an immediate impact on the betting lines, shifting Wilson's MVP odds and the conference and Super Bowl futures for both teams.

Details surrounding No. 3's deal to Denver are still emerging, but let's take a look at how oddsmakers adjusted the lines to reflect Russell leaving Seattle for Denver.

The Broncos' odds to win the AFC West shortened from +450 to +225 at FOX Bet. Odds to take down the entire AFC dropped from +1100 to +700. And the most drastic shift for Denver after the Wilson trade news broke was its Super Bowl odds. The franchise's odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2023 went from +2200 all the way down to +1200.

On the other hand, the Hawks' odds have also changed but not for the better.

Seattle's odds to win the NFC West lengthened slightly from +650 to +750, while the squad's chances to win the entire NFC lengthened from +1500 to +3000. And now that they are without their Super Bowl-winning QB, the possibility that they win the Big Game in 2023 is a longshot. The team's futures lengthened drastically from +3500 to +7000.

And if you're in the market to throw some cash at next season's MVP, Russell's stock just went up. FOX Bet shrunk the 2017 passing touchdown leader's odds to take home the League's top individual honor from +2800 to +1200.

Although Russ has only one Super Bowl to show for all his hard work as a starting QB, he's certainly been a winner from a gambling perspective. According to FOX Sports research, he's 83-70-5 against the spread (ATS) and 104-53-1 straight up (SU) during his career in the regular season.

During the 2021 season, the signal-caller missed three games due to injury. But in the 14 regular-season games he played, he passed for 3,113 yards and threw for 25 touchdowns. Seattle finished the season with back-to-back wins against Detroit and Arizona. However, with a 7-10 record, the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

After the Seahawks' disappointing season, gamblers were left wondering where Russ would land. Now that the dust has settled, it is clear that Denver will be Wilson's next destination.

