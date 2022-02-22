National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may have played his last game in the Starbucks capital of the world, leaving bettors everywhere wondering where his next stop in the NFL will be.

After a disappointing season that saw the Seahawks lose eight of their first 11 games, finish dead last in the competitive NFC West and fail to make the playoffs, speculation ran rampant that Wilson was ready to move on.

He reportedly agreed to waive his no-trade clause back in December and is allegedly exploring his options.

As we've seen time and time again, anything can happen in the NFL. So from a gambling perspective, it's exciting to dive into the possible scenarios and get ahead of the game. Which is why we asked FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman for the hypothetical odds on what Wilson's next move might be.

ODDS ON RUSSELL WILSON'S NEXT TEAM:

Seattle Seahawks: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Denver Broncos +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Washington Commanders +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

New Orleans Saints +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Miami Dolphins +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Carolina Panthers +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Atlanta Falcons +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

New York Jets +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

- The Broncos are a strong team that has been searching for a quarterback ever since they won Super Bowl 50. If Russ does leave, would he be the savior that John Elway & Co. desperately want? If Wilson were to leave Seattle, Denver is favored to land him per the odds.

- With 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger retiring, Pittsburgh certainly could use someone with Wilson's skill set, especially with the team built to win now. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said he would be using all available means to get a starting quarterback. Could that mean trading for Seattle's signal-caller?

One team not on this odds list is the Tom Brady-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" believes it's possible, but unlikely, that Tampa Bay is one of the teams that could land Wilson.

Bucs are reportedly doing a 'ton of work' to acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle — Colin Cowherd reacts I THE HERD Colin Cowherd breaks down potential trade scenarios for both the Seahawks and the Buccaneers.

So, there you have it. Will Russell Wilson stay in Seattle, or will he be moving onto greener pastures elsewhere? Stay tuned!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.