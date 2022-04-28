National Football League NFL odds: An inside look at the NFL Draft process and an informed bet 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Scouting Combine has evolved into one of the most-watched non-game events in pro sports.

Eric Williams, who covers the NFL for FOX Sports, offers some insights into the league's draft process and a bet he likes.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NFL section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Quarterbacks are usually the top story at most NFL Drafts (QBs have been the No. 1 pick in six of the previous seven drafts and 10 of the previous 13) but no college signal-caller has caught the fancy of draftniks this season.

The 2022 draft appears to be similar to the 2013 draft when no QB was taken during the first 15 picks.

"This year’s draft is tough because there isn’t a consensus, top-five signal-caller for QB-needy teams to chase up the draft board," Williams said. "It reminds me of the 2013 draft when EJ Manuel went No. 16 overall to the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets took Geno Smith in the second round."

Without a QB at the top of most mock drafts, no one's quite sure who will be the No. 1 pick.

"It's crazy how this draft has stirred up," FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "When you go back to the Super Bowl, (Kayvon) Thibodeaux was favored to be the first overall pick. Then it was (Evan) Neal. Then some books had 'Ickey' (Ikem Ekwonu) favored, and then it was (Aidan) Hutchinson and now it's (Travon) Walker. I don't remember a draft where five different players — I thought it was four at first — five different players at some sportsbooks have been favored to go No. 1 overall. We've never seen that before."

2022 NFL Draft: Exploring Ohio State's big play WR Chris Olave Fox Sports’ Bucky Brooks takes at Chris Olave, the Ohio State Buckeyes' star wide receiver, ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fans start ramping up interest in the draft with the scouting combine in late April. How popular is the NFL? Popular enough to air twenty-eight hours of top prospects being timed and measured on TV during the four-day event.

"It's wacky. It's almost like what happened during the season doesn't matter," FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre said. "You can have a dominant season — who cares? What are your measurables? How do you look in underwear at the combine? How long are your arms? That stuff seems to matter more now than two or three years' worth of tape."

For all the rising popularity of mock drafts, no "expert" has even come close to predicting the first round, let alone an entire draft.

Williams tells a story from his days covering the Chargers for a national publication in 2016.

"Very few draft analysts had them taking Joey Bosa at No. 3," Williams said. "Some didn’t see Bosa as a scheme fit or believed Jalen Ramsey or Ronnie Stanley made sense because of the team’s need for a cornerback and left tackle.

"However, after Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were solidified to go No. 1 and No. 2, the Chargers simply took the team’s highest-rated player on their draft board since September — Bosa."

As for best bets, Williams leaned into his knowledge of the Chargers organization and predicted who they will draft with the 17th pick — and he has something in common with Bosa.

"The Chargers have not had a true deep threat who could consistently take the top off the defense since Tyrell Williams left after the 2018 season," Williams explained. "Speedy Chris Olave from Ohio State would help loosen up opposing secondaries for Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to work the intermediate area of the field."

PICK: Chris Olave (+150 at FOX Bet) draft spot over 16.5

If you have a hankering to bet on the NFL Draft, head over to FOX Bet to get your wagers in!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.