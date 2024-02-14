National Football League Derrick Henry next team odds: Ravens favored to land running back Updated Feb. 22, 2024 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Running back Derrick Henry has become a legend in Tennessee, rushing for 9,502 yards in his eight seasons with the Titans.

But will he wear a different uniform when he hits the 10,000-yard milestone?

Mike Vrabel was Henry's head coach for the past six seasons, but he was fired in January.

The Titans hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to replace Vrabel, and Callahan is viewed as more of a passing game-focused coach than Vrabel.

Henry, 30, will become a free agent in March, so bettors are looking at the odds to see which team he will suit up for next season.

"This is the first time I've been a free agent, so we'll see what happens," Henry said during Pro Bowl week.

Here are the odds for which team Henry will play for this season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

DERRICK HENRY'S NEXT TEAM ODDS: *

Ravens: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Cowboys: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Eagles: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Texans: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Dolphins: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chargers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Vikings: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Packers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

* odds as of 2/22/24

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, was voted first-team All-Pro after rushing for a franchise-record 2,027 yards in 2020.

He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019 (1,540) and '20.

Who do you think Derrick Henry will play for this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

