Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB

Speculation is swirling that the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson will split ways in the next few weeks.

So where will the once-great quarterback land?

One team expected to be active in the veteran quarterback market is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What do the odds say?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the clear-cut betting favorites to land Wilson.

As you can see, the Steelers' odds of landing Wilson have shifted drastically from +1400 to -110.

Let's dive into the most updated odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:*

Pittsburgh Steelers -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Denver Broncos +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Atlanta Falcons +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

New England Patriots +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Las Vegas Raiders +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Minnesota Vikings +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

* Odds as of 2/19/2024

Despite still finding success in the regular season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has struggled to find a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger that can elevate his team in the playoffs.

The Steelers have been eliminated in the first round in each of their last three playoff appearances and may be looking to pivot from 2022 No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett.

According to one NFL Insider, "We know that Pittsburgh is going to go out and get some type of quarterback … whether that's Ryan Tannehill, whether that's Russell Wilson or whether that's Justin Fields.

Sports analyst Bart Scott said the Steelers would be a great landing spot for Wilson.

"Pittsburgh only needs competent play," Scott said. "With what they had last year, they were still right there for the playoffs."

The Wilson experiment in Denver has been nothing short of disappointing, as the eight-time Pro Bowler has struggled to unearth his former magic, and the Broncos missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

Denver’s acquisition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton was meant as a last-ditch effort to "fix" Wilson. And despite Wilson putting up better numbers than during his inaugural season with the Broncos under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Payton ultimately benched Wilson for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham late in the season.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams, Payton addressed Wilson’s future with the team.

"I told him, ‘I don’t think it will be a long, drawn-out process,’ but it hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are," Payton said. "As soon as we know something, he would be the first to know."

Wilson is entering the third season of his $242.5 million contract. If kept, the Broncos would face a cap hit of $35.4 million in 2024. If released before March 17, Denver would still be left with an $85 million dead cap in 2024.

