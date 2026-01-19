NFL Conference Championship Game Buzz: Charbonnet Done for Season; Dobbins Returning?

Only four teams are still in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy, but there's still plenty of news across the NFL.

In fact, every bit of injury news becomes even more consequential as the postseason progresses. Who's hurt? Who's practicing? Who's starting?

Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy updates around the league ahead of the conference championship games.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet out for playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks will have to rely on Kenneth Walker at running back for the rest of the postseason. Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will undergo season-ending knee surgery, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the Seahawks' divisional round win over the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN later reported.

Charbonnet led the Seahawks in rushing touchdowns in the regular season, with his 12 rushing touchdowns also being tied for the second-most in the NFL. He also rushed for 730 yards on four yards per carry.

Walker was able to pick up the slack, and then some, in Charbonnet's absence on Saturday. He rushed for 116 yards on 6.1 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Broncos open practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins

The Denver Broncos could be getting a key player back for the AFC Championship Game. They're opening up the practice window for running back J.K. Dobbins, ESPN reported Monday. It was initially thought that Dobbins suffered a foot injury that would sideline him for the season in Week 10.

Dobbins had rushed for 772 yards on five yards per carry and four touchdowns in 10 games prior to the injury. The Broncos are going up against a New England Patriots defense that's allowed just 3.1 yards per carry this postseason.

