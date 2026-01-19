What's Next: How Should Texans Approach C.J. Stroud’s Future After Playoff Flameout?

After the Texans’ divisional-round loss to the Patriots, Will Anderson Jr. did what all good teammates do. He lifted one of his guys who was down.

The star defensive end poured confidence into C.J. Stroud, whose four-interception first half played an integral role in Houston’s downfall. It marked just the second time since 1991 that a quarterback has thrown four picks in a playoff half, according to FOX Sports Research.

"I still think you’re the best quarterback in this league, hands down," Anderson told the media of his message to Stroud.

The reality, though, is that words aren’t enough. Results mean everything in the NFL. And what Stroud has given the Texans as of late has been underwhelming, to say the least. It sets up a massive offseason for the team's future at quarterback.

Stroud, the 2023 No. 2 overall pick who has been rapidly regressing since his historic rookie season, is eligible for a contract extension this spring. Houston must also make a decision on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract by May 1. If the team picks it up, he’d be under contract through 2027.

"C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years," Troy Aikman said on the ESPN broadcast. "He's not been the same player. We've not seen the development from him. There's a reason for that, and it has to be addressed."

A couple of years ago, giving Stroud a record-setting second contract as soon as he became eligible would’ve been a no-brainer.

His 2023 season was one of the best for a rookie quarterback in NFL history. The former Ohio State star threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns against just five picks in 15 games, leading the league in passing yards per game (273.9) and interception rate (1.0%) en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Stroud also finished eighth in MVP voting and led the Texans to a playoff win.

He appeared destined to challenge the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in the AFC for years to come.

But his production has dipped significantly since. This past season, under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, Stroud completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions — better numbers in most categories than 2024, but still far below the standard he set as a rookie.

Stroud’s struggles in the playoffs have added rocket fuel to the uncertainty that he's the Texans’ long-term quarterback. Despite having three playoff wins in three seasons, he has just five touchdowns with six interceptions and seven fumbles (two lost) in postseason play.

Five of those six interceptions and all the fumbles came in Houston's two playoffs games this year. They overshadowed a team that boasted one of the league’s best defenses in years.

"I know that I’m still getting better, and I’ve still got a lot of things to figure out," Stroud said at the podium Sunday. "It'll be year four next year, and I’m still learning every day. We had a new system this year and new guys, and it’s something I’m still getting adjusted to. Those are no excuses. I've just got to learn from that.

"I’ll be better, and I’m going to be back."

So what's the most rational way for the Texans to address the quarterback position this offseason? Pick up the fifth-year option on Stroud’s contract, and potentially bolster the backup spot to challenge him.

The top of the quarterback market is at $60 million per year. It would be irresponsible for Houston to commit to Stroud with a long-term deal with an average annual value in that range, given his regression and playoff shortcomings. But if the Texans exercised his fifth-year option, it would mean a projected $26.53 million in fully guaranteed salary for Stroud in 2027, per Over The Cap. That would rank just 20th in AAV among current quarterback contracts — in other words, bottom-tier QB1 money.

If Stroud has a bounce-back season in 2026, the team can revisit extending him next offseason. If he doesn’t progress, then the Texans start looking for a new quarterback. But that's the worst case scenario.

"This isn’t the end," Stroud said. "This is just something in my story and our story as the Texans, that, God willing, it’ll get better soon."

Stroud's teammates came to his defense after his four-interception performance in the Texans' loss to the Patriots in the NFL divisional round. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Anderson wasn’t the only Texan to prop up Stroud in the postgame locker room Sunday. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson proclaimed that Stroud is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair told him to keep working, to let the pain fuel him this offseason.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud did "a lot" of great things in 2025.

"I know C.J. I know what it means to him," Ryans said. "It’s not what we thought would happen, but I still stand by the young man, believe in him and what he’s done for us to be in the position we’re in right here today."

As for getting the Texans beyond that point? That remains to be seen.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .