National Football League Micah Parsons headlines Colin Cowherd's future Hall of Famers list Published Aug. 7, 2023 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend captured much of the buzz in the NFL world.

As most reminisced on the playing careers of those who were honored in Canton, Ohio, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons shared his goal of not just being a Hall of Famer, but to be "one of the greatest Hall of Famers" of all time.

Colin Cowherd can certainly see Parsons reaching that goal despite having only two NFL seasons under his belt, saying that "he's the best athlete on the field" in every game in which the 24-year-old rising star plays.

Cowherd went on to share which players he considers to be first-ballot Hall of Famers today, and which players are on a similar track but not quite there.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were a few things that Cowherd took into consideration to determine his picks, specifically that position matters, pointing to quarterback, left tackle, edge rusher, wide receiver and corner as the most valuable positions. Cowherd believes that potential Hall of Fame players should show their dominance over everyone else at their position.

"If you have to argue about it or think about it — like, to me, are you arguably the best player at your position for 10 years?" Cowherd questioned on Monday's "The Herd." "Are you the best player arguably at your position for a decade? Don't water it down."

That said, here are the 10 players who Cowherd thinks are "no doubt" future first-ballot Hall of Famers and the seven players who could lay claim to the HOF soon enough.

No doubters: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce; New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers; San Francisco 49ers OT Trent Williams; Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce; Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald; Cleveland Browns edge Myles Garrett; Buffalo Bills edge Von Miller; Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner; Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker

Cowherd's thoughts: "At quarterback, if Patrick Mahomes retired today, he'd be a Hall of Famer. I think Aaron Rodgers, who I've always liked more than [Brett] Favre, is a slam-dunk Hall of Famer. Travis Kelce could retire today and he's in. So is his brother, Jason, at center.

"Trent Williams may be the best left tackle ever. He's on a short list. Aaron Donald is the second-best interior [defensive lineman] I've ever seen to Reggie White, and it's close. Myles Garrett and Von Miller on the edge, they just play different and look different. Bobby Wagner [has] been a nine-time All-Pro, so he's a Hall of Famer.

"Justin Tucker, I mean, every other kicker becomes — at some point — unstable or a little bit of a headcase. You're not sure [how they're going to perform]. He's the automatic at the position where there [are] no automatics."

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, more headline future Hall of Famers list

In the waiting room: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow; Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson; Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt; Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II; Cowboys edge Micah Parsons; 49ers edge Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner

Cowherd's thoughts: "Joe Burrow is just different. He can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes, and he doesn't feel inferior. Justin Jefferson is Randy Moss to me, like one of those players.

"I think Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt [are] unblockable. Fred Warner's the best linebacker in football and has range [that] I'm not sure I've ever seen for a linebacker.

"Patrick Surtain, if you've ever seen a Broncos game live … he's the best player on the field at corner. He's that dominant."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share