Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence injures right ankle against Bengals
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence injures right ankle against Bengals

Published Dec. 4, 2023 11:23 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against Cincinnati.

Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence's ankle, causing him to twist it as he was sacked. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays.

It ended an otherwise stellar night for Lawrence, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Lawrence injured his other leg against Indianapolis in mid-October. He has played with a brace on his left knee since. Lawrence has never missed a game in his three-year NFL career.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

