Minnesota Vikings How Jordan Hicks, NFL's Defensive Player of the Week, benefited from Vikings' new defense Published Oct. 18, 2023 12:26 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings defense is coming along right on schedule.

The team itself has been a rollercoaster of emotion this season, but the defensive side of the ball has steadily improved under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores and on Sunday, linebacker Jordan Hicks became the latest to benefit.

The Vikings secured their second win of the season over the struggling Chicago Bears and a lot of it had to do with the stifling pressure Minnesota brought all game — and big plays made by Hicks.

Hicks finished the day with 10 combined tackles (his third straight game in double digits), an interception, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown off that recovery. On Wednesday, he was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Week.

"What Jordan did today rivaled what [Harrison Smith] did the other week," said head coach Kevin O'Connell after the game.

It's not a coincidence those two players were the first to really pop off the stat sheet (and in the Vikings' first two wins, at that). Before the season started, Flores told FOX Sports that this scheme ran through Smith and Hicks. It only makes sense they're the first two to really benefit with gaudy stats and turnovers as a result of the incredible pressure rate Minnesota is getting this season. Hicks especially, given that he's the one that calls the defense on the field in games.

"He's somebody that I lean on," said O'Connell. "He's seen so much football, he's been so productive for a long time, he's our green dot."

The green dot refers to a player who wears the headset and gets each call from the coaches. More than that, in Flores' scheme, players have the option to change the call based on what they're seeing in real time from the offense. If they notice tendencies in the game plan or see a player's tell that could be better exploited by another option within the call, or a different call entirely, they have the autonomy to change it. That's why it's no coincidence you've seen two veteran players have such undeniable individual success.

'Making the most of the opportunity' – Jordan Hicks speaks on dominant Vikings defense vs. Bears

Hicks has started every game for the Vikings since arriving in 2022. In fact, hasn't missed a game dating back to his start with the Cardinals in 2019. On the season, Hicks has the most pass-rush snaps of any inside linebacker in the NFL, according to PFF. He has 66 and is followed by Ivan Pace Jr. In addition to that, Hicks ranks in the top 10 in coverage grades from PFF among linebackers with 80.1.

He ranks second in the league in assisted tackles, which implies he's helping his teammates tremendously. Hicks has two fumble returns for 42 yards already this season, as well. That more than triples his previous season high in fumble return yards already and it's only Week 7. Hicks is also on pace for 150 tackles this year, which would match his single-season high set back in 2019.

"[Hicks is] outstanding," said quarterback Kirk Cousins. "Does things the right way, you know he's just a great person, great player […] he's the kind of guy you want your whole locker room to look like."

That just might be the goal, too. The good news for the Vikings? It's only a matter of time before the rest of the defense starts to "eat," as well.

That's already happened with Danielle Hunter, who has eight sacks this season, which ties him for the league lead with T.J. Watt. That puts the two on pace for 23 sacks, which would easily surpass Hunter's previous season-high of 14.5, which he did in both 2018 and 2019. Hunter was voted to the Pro Bowl in both of those seasons.

But he's not the only other player benefiting from a Minnesota defensive scheme that went from an 18.9% blitz rate in 2022 to a whopping 57.9% rate this season. That ranks first in the league (by a mile).

Flores' blitz packages are also just fun to watch because they include everyone. If you'll notice, Hicks and Smith aren't on the defensive line. Their respective position groups in general are thriving. Safety Josh Metellus has 10 pressures. He was also the one who strip-sacked Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent of the ball on which Hicks ended up scooping and scoring. Pace Jr. has eight pressures and has the highest pass-rushing grade, according to PFF, on the team at 88.8. Fellow linebacker Brian Asamoah leads the team in pass rush win rate with 33.3%.

Minnesota has sustained its fair share of struggles this season, but the team is still trending upward within its "competitive rebuild." Look no further than the defense for proof. It's coming along right on schedule.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

