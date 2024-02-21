National Football League Figuring out what to do with Haason Reddick among Eagles' biggest offseason issues Published Feb. 21, 2024 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There was never a real risk that Nick Sirianni was going to be fired after the season, but he sure did have a lot of explaining to do about the way it ended. The collapse of his Philadelphia Eagles was total, stunning and hugely disappointing.

There was no doubt Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie would insist on changes and an explanation — and those needed to be good.

"Did I have to sell my vision?" Sirianni said a few days later. "No, because it was business as usual. But you'd better believe that I'm thinking after that 1-6 finish, after starting the way we started and doing the things that we've done in the past, that I'm thinking I'm going to prove them right again.

"We've got to reprove ourselves. We've got to go prove it again. That's how I feel right now."

That might be the best way to describe the Eagles as they head into the offseason. They all need to reprove themselves after they ruined a 10-1 start with a 1-6 finish (and first-round playoff loss) in their encore to a Super Bowl season. But it's not just a matter of reproving.

They're going to have to do a little rebuilding, too.

It already started with the firing of both of Sirianni's coordinators. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson was replaced with Kellen Moore, and defensive coordinator Sean Desai (and his late-season replacement Matt Patricia) were replaced by Vic Fangio. They may need a changing of the center on the offensive line if "Core Four" member Jason Kelce retires. And they may need to completely overhaul their defensive lineup too.

The Eagles currently have about $19 million in salary cap space, with the ability to create plenty more if needed. And they may need it because they will have a lot to do over the next few months.

Here are the three biggest offseason issues the Eagles will need to address:

1. Decide whether to trade or re-sign Haason Reddick

News broke on Super Bowl Sunday that the Eagles had granted stud edge rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade. Two days later, the 29-year-old clarified, via X, that he "never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it's a business."

It is, and this is the way the Eagles do business. Reddick, who has had 27 sacks for the Eagles the last two years, is heading into the final year of the three-year, $45 million deal he signed in 2022. He wants a new deal because top edge rushers get around $25 million per year nowadays. So the Eagles essentially told his agents "Go out and see what you can get. Then let us know."

At some point, they'll come back with a number and then the Eagles will have a decision — pay him or trade him. Considering the Commanders got a second-round pick from Chicago for half a season of Montez Sweat on an expiring contract, the Eagles should get more in return than that.

But paying him would be smarter, considering their pass rush struggled last season and he is by far the best they've got (even though his numbers dipped to just 11 sacks last year). If they don't re-sign him they're going to have to sign an edge rusher or two anyway. Considering Reddick is from Philly and wants to stay there, there's no good reason to let him go.

2. Rebuild the secondary

What was a huge strength during their Super Bowl run in 2022 was a total mess last season. They didn't really pay much attention to the safety position before their midseason trade for All-Pro Kevin Byard, and he didn't have nearly the impact they expected. And the cornerback corps was a disaster from the start. James Bradberry badly regressed. Avonte Maddox only played in four games. And Darius Slay was good, not great, but even he was hurt by the end of the season.

The Eagles have a couple of promising young corners in Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo. And they love safety Sydney Brown, though he's now recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January. But they otherwise need an influx of talent because Slay is 33 and he can't do it all alone.

They'd be smart to get in on the bidding for Jaylon Johnson, who might be the top corner on what doesn't appear to be a strong market. L'Jarius Sneed and Kendall Fuller are good options too, if the price is right. They should also call the Broncos and see if they're finally willing to trade Patrick Surtain, though the price for him would likely be extraordinarily high.

If not, there should be good corners available with the 22nd pick in the NFL draft — though by then the Eagles should still have plenty of other needs, too.

3. Find a No. 3 receiver

For real this time. Seriously. The Eagles have as good a 1-2 punch as any team in football with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. And when they actually use tight end Dallas Goedert, he's a terrific option in the passing game too.

But look what happened each of the last two seasons when Goedert got hurt, and really look what happened late in the year when Brown went into a funk and then got hurt. In both cases, the offense just couldn't recover. Without a viable third receiver, Jalen Hurts' options were limited. And the third-receiver trio of Olamide Zaccheaus, Quez Watkins and the 35-year-old Julio Jones (who combined for 36 catches, 380 yards and six touchdowns) couldn't get the job done.

They obviously don't need to spend big on this spot, nor should they. But every year in free agency there are receivers that slip through the cracks and could be had for $8-12 million for a year or two. Don't be surprised if someone like Tyler Boyd, Gabe Davis or Curtis Samuel end up in that range.

And if not, the Eagles have two second-round picks, and there are always good receivers available in the second round. That's where the Chiefs got Rashee Rice last year and where the Packers got Christian Watson in 2022. The Eagles haven't really hit on a receiver in the draft outside of the first round since Jordan Matthews in 2014. But the opportunity is always there if they can find the right one.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

