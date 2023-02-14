National Football League
Eagles upset with JuJu Smith-Schuster's Valentine's roast of James Bradberry
17 mins ago

The Chiefs and Eagles are not spreading much love on Valentine's Day, which comes two days after Kansas City's triumph in Super Bowl LVII.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tweeted an image that read "I'll hold you when it matters most" with James Bradberry's picture attached to it. 

Of course, Bradberry was the Eagles corner that committed the crucial holding penalty on Smith-Schuster late in the game, which in return allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down before kicking the game-winning field goal in the 38-35 victory.

Smith-Schuster's tweet did not sit well with players on the Eagles. Star receiver A.J. Brown threw some shade at the Kansas City receiver on Twitter.

"First off congratulations," Brown wrote. "Y’all deserve it. This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1-year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Smith-Schuster responded to Brown on Twitter, writing "Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro," adding a thumbs up and a ring emoji.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also got some jabs in at Smith-Schuster.

"JuJu ran from me when I check (sic) him in game. … I got more INT's than bra had TD's," Gardner-Johnson tweeted. "Maybe I need to change to WR."

Smith-Schuster responded to Gardner-Johnson, accusing the defensive back of lying and saying he told Gardner-Johnson during the game that the Chiefs would come back to win.

Eagles corner Darius Slay tweeted that Smith-Schuster was "Weak af" in one tweet.

"Come on naw bra… doin to much!!" Slay wrote in another tweet.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who Smith-Schuster helped replace in the Chiefs' wideout room this past season following the All-Pro's trade to Miami, appeared to be amused by Smith-Schuster's tweet at first, tweeting "yoooo" with a pair of laughing emoji while tagging Bradberry and Slay.

However, Hill took a shot at Smith-Schuster while replying to a tweet Slay made.

"Front-runner bro," Hill wrote.

Hill later quoted one of Smith-Schuster's tweets and accused his fellow receiver of playing the victim.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes even weighed in, seemingly referring to one of the Eagles players who came at his teammate Smith-Schuster.

As for Bradberry, he didn't directly engage in the back-and-forth on Twitter. Instead, he opted to celebrate one of his accomplishments from this season.

"ALL-PRO #APJB," Bradberry tweeted.

Bradberry admitted after the Eagles' loss that the penalty call against him was correct and that he did hold Smith-Schuster. 

As for Smith-Schuster, not only did he earn himself a ring, but he also earned $1 million in incentives with the win

