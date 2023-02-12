JuJu Smith-Schuster earns $1 million thanks to Chiefs' Super Bowl win
JuJu Smith-Schuster had a lot to celebrate after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, and not just because, well, the Chiefs won the game. Smith-Schuster bet on himself in the offseason, signing an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Chiefs after struggling during some down years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One of those incentives was reportedly an extra $1 million that would be paid out if Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII, and Smith-Schuster played over 50 percent of the Chiefs' snaps in the game.
That is exactly what happened.
Smith had seven receptions for 53 yards and helped draw a crucial — and controversial — holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in the 38-35 comeback victory.
When FOX Sports' Peter Schrager caught up with Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs celebrated their victory on the field at State Farm Stadium, the USC product was still in a state of disbelief.
"This is unreal," Smith-Schuster "This is what I came here to chase. Dreams turned into reality."
"All we needed was energy and passion. We came out here, we believed in each other, we came back and won this game."
Smith-Schuster will be a free agent again this coming offseason — but said all it will take for him to remain in a Chiefs jersey is a call from now two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
"Man, I think Mahomes wants me to come back," Smith Schuster said. "I'm gonna have to come back then, baby."
Super Bowl coverage:
- Patrick Mahomes' superhuman effort rallies Chiefs to Super Bowl title
- Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs, Bills open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
- Tearful Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl: 'I feel a whole lot for my brother'
- Rihanna’s halftime show with her 'special guest' was perfect
- Super Bowl highlights
- Super Bowl 2023: Best commercials
- Viral moments from the 2023 Super Bowl
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- 2023 NBA trade grades: How did Suns, Nets do in Kevin Durant deal?
- With Texas and Oklahoma on the way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him