National Football League JuJu Smith-Schuster earns $1 million thanks to Chiefs' Super Bowl win 4 hours ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster had a lot to celebrate after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, and not just because, well, the Chiefs won the game. Smith-Schuster bet on himself in the offseason, signing an incentive-laden one-year contract with the Chiefs after struggling during some down years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of those incentives was reportedly an extra $1 million that would be paid out if Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII, and Smith-Schuster played over 50 percent of the Chiefs' snaps in the game.

That is exactly what happened.

Smith had seven receptions for 53 yards and helped draw a crucial — and controversial — holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in the 38-35 comeback victory.

When FOX Sports' Peter Schrager caught up with Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs celebrated their victory on the field at State Farm Stadium, the USC product was still in a state of disbelief.

"This is unreal," Smith-Schuster "This is what I came here to chase. Dreams turned into reality."

"All we needed was energy and passion. We came out here, we believed in each other, we came back and won this game."

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets ecstatic about the Chiefs' comeback victory in Super Bowl LVII

Smith-Schuster will be a free agent again this coming offseason — but said all it will take for him to remain in a Chiefs jersey is a call from now two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"Man, I think Mahomes wants me to come back," Smith Schuster said. "I'm gonna have to come back then, baby."

