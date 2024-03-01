National Football League
Eagles release two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in salary-cap move
National Football League

Eagles release two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in salary-cap move

Published Mar. 1, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard on Friday in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans.

The 30-year-old Byard had one year left on his contract and the move helped the Eagles clear about $13 million in cap space.

Byard was largely ineffective in his short stint with the Eagles. He had one interception and 75 tackles in 10 regular-season games.

The Eagles sent safety Terrell Edmunds and fifth and sixth-round draft picks in 2024 to the Titans for Byard in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byard was the first pick in the third round of the 2016 draft and was Tennessee's longest-tenured defensive player. Byard and the Titans restructured his contract in July just before training camp.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons become bigger favorites to land QB

Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons become bigger favorites to land QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes