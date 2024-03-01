National Football League Eagles release two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in salary-cap move Published Mar. 1, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard on Friday in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans.

The 30-year-old Byard had one year left on his contract and the move helped the Eagles clear about $13 million in cap space.

Byard was largely ineffective in his short stint with the Eagles. He had one interception and 75 tackles in 10 regular-season games.

The Eagles sent safety Terrell Edmunds and fifth and sixth-round draft picks in 2024 to the Titans for Byard in October.

Byard was the first pick in the third round of the 2016 draft and was Tennessee's longest-tenured defensive player. Byard and the Titans restructured his contract in July just before training camp.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

