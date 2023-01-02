National Football League
Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game officially suspended
National Football League

Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game officially suspended

44 mins ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed during Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL said in a statement. The league officially postponed the game following an hour-long stop in play.

Medical professionals administered CPR to Hamlin for several minutes before he was placed on a board and moved to the ambulance. He was taken to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Players from both sides huddled around Hamlin as he was being treated, many of them visibly upset.

Hamlin appeared to take a hit to the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during a 13-yard completion midway through the first quarter. 

Play was stopped for more than 20 minutes before officials announced the game had been temporarily suspended, and both teams went into the locker room. 

Hamlin, 24, is a second-year safety out of Pittsburgh and a Pennsylvania native. He was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

This story will be updated with further information.

