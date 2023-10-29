National Football League Cowboys QB Dak Prescott compares Eagles matchup to bear fight: ‘Pour honey on me' Updated Oct. 29, 2023 7:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys orchestrated an impressive showcase en route to a 43-20 blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. However, despite the dominant win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't ready to boast about his team ahead of Week 9's divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

"I've made every kind of mistake talking about [a game] too early or too late that you can make," Jones said when reporters asked about his comments before the Cowboys crushing 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. "And yeah, I learned from [the 49ers game], too."

Jones furthered his sentiment by adding he won't "poke the bear" in reference to the Eagles.

However, Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott didn't hesitate to disagree with Jones' view on the matter.

"If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me." Prescott said.

The eighth-year QB played an influential role on Sunday by throwing for 304 yards and passing for four touchdown passes, with receiver Ceedee Lamb hauling in two of them.

But next week's highly anticipated matchup against the first-place Philadelphia Eagles will almost certainly prove to be a much tougher test for the Cowboys.

Nonetheless, Prescott is seemingly exuding with confidence looking ahead to one of the most important games of the season thus far for Dallas.

