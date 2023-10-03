National Football League Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says 49ers are 'most likely to go win the Super Bowl' Published Oct. 3, 2023 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the NFL season will feature a marquee Sunday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. And while both teams seem poised for deep playoff runs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the Niners have emerged as the favorites to win the Lombardi trophy this season.

"They are probably right now the most likely team to win the Super Bowl," said Jones on 105.3 "The Fan". "But in order for them to get there, they've got to go by us, hopefully two times, if that's the way it falls in the playoffs, and we're in the playoffs, of course.

"The bottom line is, you're playing the best."

Jones' sentiment has been the case for San Francisco during their recent playoff runs. In the previous two seasons, the Niners defeated the Cowboys en route to the NFC Championship game. However, Jones believes his team is better equipped to face San Francisco this season.

"I like our defense," said Jones. "And frankly, [right now] is the best I've felt about our offense this year, and I think if we can maximize what we're doing with [Dak Prescott] … There's no reason physically, no reason scheme-wise, that we shouldn't go out there and play well enough to win a football game."

Currently, the Cowboys' defense is playing among the best in the league, ranking first in turnovers and second in yards allowed per game. But, they will be put to the test against one of the best offensive weapons in the league — San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey.

"You think about Christian McCaffrey … [He] does everything," said "Undisputed" co-host Keyshawn Johnson on Tuesday's show "He leads the NFL in rushing yards, he's tied for total touchdowns, [and] he leads the league in yards from scrimmage."

McCaffrey's spectacular performance this season has resulted in speculation that he could become the first non-quarterback to win the league's MVP award since 2012. The previous player to achieve that accomplishment was running back Adrian Peterson.

"I want to see [McCaffrey win MVP]," said co-host Richard Sherman. "Christian McCaffrey is so valuable to the San Francisco 49ers… He's done it on the ground, he's done it through the air, he's done it on long runs [and] short runs, he's been physical [and] taken the carries."

As a whole, San Francisco's offense has been firing on all cylinders this season. Through four games, they have yet to score under thirty points and rank second in total yards this season. But, as Jones stated, the Niners will have to prove themselves against the Cowboys, and the first test will be Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

