Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliot: 'he's not ruled out at all'

Published Aug. 1, 2023 5:04 p.m. ET

Ezekiel Elliott, the 28-year-old running back who made three Pro Bowls as a Dallas Cowboy, remains unsigned. The 2023 NFL offseason has come and gone, and quite a few notable running backs are left without a team.

Elliott was selected fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cowboys and went on to play for the team for seven seasons. He made one All-Pro team and led the league in rushing in 2016 and 2018.

Elliott signed a contract extension in 2019 for six years and $90 million, among the richest contracts ever awarded to a running back.

The 2020 season marked the start of a downturn for Elliott, as he rushed for a career-low 979 yards and 4.0 yards per carry. Elliott never regained his early-career form and was released by the Cowboys this spring.

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted Elliott on Saturday. The Patriots have shown interest in a few running backs, including former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated that "he [Elliott] is not ruled out" and that the team would consider signing Elliott back at a cheaper price.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, who played alongside Elliott for two years, spoke out in support of the running back's return earlier this month. Other former teammates such as Cedee Lamb have also expressed their belief in Elliott.

The running back room currently consists of Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn. Veteran runner Ronald Jones was suspended for two games after a test came back positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cowboys franchise-tagged 26-year-old runner Tony Pollard in March. Pollard made his first Pro Bowl last year, averaging 5.2 yards per carry while accumulating 1,007 rushing yards, 39 receptions and 371 receiving yards.

Mike McCarthy has favored the development of young talent years during his Cowboys tenure. In a recent press conference, he emphasized the importance of rookies' energy adding to the competitive spirit of the team and reinforced his feelings about the balance of veterans and rookies in training camp.

