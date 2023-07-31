Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended two games for violating NFL PED policy
Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2023-24 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, a spokesperson for the league announced Monday.
Jones will miss the Cowboys' season opener against the New York Giants and the team's Week 2 tilt against the New York Jets. Jones is still allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games, according to the league's statement.
Dallas signed Jones to a one-year contract this offseason in the wake of Ezekiel Elliott's release.
Jones, a two-time Super Bowl champion, spent the first four seasons of his career with Tampa Bay (2018-21) before joining Kansas City last season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC in 2018, played in six games for the Chiefs last season, amassing just 70 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries during that span.
He grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from McKinney North high school.
-
Aaron Rodgers doubles down on Sean Payton comments: 'I stand by everything'
NFL young talent rankings: No. 32 Rams may need draft picks after all
2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
-
NFL young talent rankings: Which rosters have the best young players?
Jerry Jones: Cowboys won't cave to Zack Martin holdout
2023 NFL odds: Bettors big on Russell Wilson to win Comeback Player of the Year
-
NFL running backs might not like sport's evolution, but what can they do?
Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting with the Patriots
Two-time Super Bowl champion RB Sony Michel retires early in Rams camp
-
Aaron Rodgers doubles down on Sean Payton comments: 'I stand by everything'
NFL young talent rankings: No. 32 Rams may need draft picks after all
2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
-
NFL young talent rankings: Which rosters have the best young players?
Jerry Jones: Cowboys won't cave to Zack Martin holdout
2023 NFL odds: Bettors big on Russell Wilson to win Comeback Player of the Year
-
NFL running backs might not like sport's evolution, but what can they do?
Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting with the Patriots
Two-time Super Bowl champion RB Sony Michel retires early in Rams camp