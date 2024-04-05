National Football League
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: 'We’ll go as far as the quarterback goes'
Updated Apr. 5, 2024 10:26 a.m. ET

Armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders appear poised to select a quarterback — a notion that grew after they traded 2023 starter Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks.

Against that backdrop, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin sees the team's 2024 success being on the shoulders of a rookie signal-caller.

"We'll get one of the elite guys [in the draft], so I'm just looking forward to whoever they bring in, helping bring them along," McLaurin said, according to NBC Sports. "Going into my sixth year I know the lay of the land, and anything I can do to help them become acclimated and part of the team, I'm going to do that … 

"My job when they get here is to help bring him along as well as I can, because we'll go as far as the quarterback goes."

Who will that new quarterback be? Well, with USC star Caleb Williams expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 1, the Commanders will have their choice of LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy — who has reportedly shot up draft boards since the NFL Scouting Combine — at No. 2.

McLaurin will become that quarterback's best friend, as the receiver is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard season. Furthermore, McLaurin has led Washington in receptions and receiving yards in each of his five seasons in the sport.

While new general manager Adam Peters has primarily allocated the Commanders' cap space on defense this offseason (e.g. Dorance Armstrong, Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner and Jeremy Chinn), he did sign former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and former Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz. Washington also signed veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota on a one-year deal.

The Commanders are coming off a 4-13 season and entering year one with Dan Quinn as their head coach.

