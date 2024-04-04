National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Vikings reportedly 'very interested' in drafting J.J. McCarthy Published Apr. 4, 2024 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2024 NFL Draft just three weeks away, rumors continue to swirl connecting the Minnesota Vikings to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the team lost veteran starter Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

According to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, the Vikings are "very interested" in drafting McCarthy, who led the Jim Harbaugh-coached Wolverines to their first undisputed national title since 1948. Minnesota could trade up into the top-five picks of the draft to do so.

[ 2024 NFL Draft odds: Michael Penix Jr. on the rise, Raiders faves to draft QB ]

The Vikings currently own the No. 11 overall pick and added a second first-round selection, No. 23, in a trade with the Houston Texans last month just days after Cousins' departure, fueling speculation Minnesota wants to trade up in the draft for a quarterback.

In a mock draft on The Athletic, Feldman has the Vikings trading with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall to take McCarthy, who, despite playing in a run-heavy offensive scheme at Michigan, has drawn buzz for his athleticism, playmaking ability and leadership. Harbaugh, now the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, has also repeatedly raved about his former quarterback.

Regardless of which pick McCarthy is taken at, the Vikings are now heavy favorites to take him at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here's how the odds shake out.

J.J. McCarthy Next Team Odds

Odds as of 4/4/24

Feldman is now the fifth FOX Sports personality to project McCarthy to the Vikings in a mock draft. Joel Klatt, Colin Cowherd, Nick Wright and Jason McIntyre also have McCarthy headed to join head coach Kevin O'Connell and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Minnesota in each of their latest mock drafts.

Klatt, FOX Sports' lead college football analyst and host of "The Joel Klatt Show," has the Vikings trading with Harbaugh's Chargers for the No. 5 overall pick and selecting McCarthy there. So does Cowherd, host of FS1's "The Herd," in presenting his recent 12-pick mock — during which Cowherd also reported that it's Harbaugh's preference to trade down.

Joel Klatt and Daniel Jeremiah discuss the quarterback heavy 2024 NFL Draft | Joel Klatt Show

McIntyre, co-host of "The Herd," has the Vikings selecting McCarthy at No. 11, as he did not include trades in his mock, but conceded Minnesota would likely have to move up to get him. Wright has the Vikings trading all the way up to No. 3 with the Patriots and selecting McCarthy there, letting Jayden Daniels — the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner who is considered a consensus top-three quarterback prospect — fall all the way to No. 5, where the Las Vegas Raiders move up to get him.

The Vikings also signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year contract after Cousins left last month. It is plausible that Darnold could be the Vikings' Week 1 starter with a future franchise quarterback — possibly McCarthy — waiting in the wings.

