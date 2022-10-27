Buffalo Bills Bills defense poised to make things even worse for Aaron Rodgers, Packers 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Rodgers isn't happy. Let's be honest — the guy is a bit of a malcontent. But right now, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is expressing his frustrations with the state of the team's offense. And there's more bad news on the horizon for Rodgers.

The Buffalo Bills will be the best team he has faced — and maybe not just this season. Buffalo might be one of the best teams Rodgers has faced in a few years.

Buffalo's defense is No. 1 in DVOA, per Football Outsiders. The Bills have allowed a preposterous 13.5 points per game, even though they're fresh off a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes (who, presumably, would have ruined a sterling average). Buffalo has allowed 281.5 yards per game, the fewest in the NFL.

That's plenty for Green Bay to worry about. But in the early phases of this week, Rodgers wasn't concerned with his opponent. He was going so far as to essentially ask the coaching staff for a changing of the guard on offense.

"The guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing," Rodgers said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur backed Rodgers.

"Sometimes the truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters Wednesday.

During a meeting with the media in a locker room session, Rodgers was asked what it will take to fix those errors.

"Time," he said.

That's another resource the Packers are short on. They have until Sunday night to figure out what's been ailing their offense. And there's surely not enough time to fix their issues — not unless they can find a time machine that reverses their trade that sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Even if the Packers spin a trade for Brandin Cooks — or any of the other wideouts on the market — they won't have enough time to implement that player into the offense.

Rodgers is right that time is the issue. And that's what's most alarming about the Packers' situation.

Of course, the issues don't start and end with his pass-catchers. Rodgers shouldn't look away from his own play as a problem. His PFF grade (73.2) is the lowest it has ever been since he has been a starter, in large part due to missed throws.

Note Rodgers' tone of urgency. This isn't one of those years when he's telling the media to relax. He's telling his coaches to start putting heads on spikes. I get the sense that there's real panic. At the very least, Rodgers is growing impatient. And you do not want to panic or lose patience against the Bills defense.

Because Von Miller will make you pay. And if he doesn't sack Rodgers, Miller might just help force an interception. He has helped the Bills' relatively anonymous secondary log a league-high 10 interceptions (still No. 1 even after the team's Week 7 bye).

Because while the Packers have not been able to get the most out of their smattering of young, supposedly up-and-coming talents (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers) and bargain free-agent signing Sammy Watkins, the Bills have been able to do just that — and then some — with their secondary this year.

In a foil to what's happening in Green Bay, the Bills have enjoyed tremendous success with just about every cornerback they've thrown on the field. From first-rounder Kaiir Elam to sixth-rounder Christian Benford to 2020 seventh-rounder Dane Jackson, the Bills have not had quality issues at cornerback. There was similar uncertainty at the Bills' cornerback spot entering the season — just like the Packers had at receiver. It's just that Buffalo has gotten good play at its weakest position and Green Bay has not. Sure, the Bills secondary has had a few mental mistakes. But it's nothing close to what Rodgers relayed is happening in Green Bay, where the offense, according to him, is making a major mental mistake on 20% of the team's plays.

Even with the execution issues, the Bills are taking Rodgers seriously.

"It's Aaron Rodgers, man," safety Jordan Poyer said. "Any time he's lining up back there at quarterback, you better be on your stuff because that's a Hall of Fame quarterback, arguably one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game."

Rodgers can surprise. He can make the most of an offense. He can breathe life into the worst of rosters. But even Rodgers doesn't seem confident that is going to happen. This could be the backbreaker for Rodgers' Packers. This one seems likely to get ugly.

