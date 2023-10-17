Bengals OC: We need more production outside of Ja'Marr Chase
One of the NFL's most fearsome offenses in recent memory has been anything but in the 2023 season, as the Cincinnati Bengals continue to struggle mightily on that end of the ball.
While they got back to .500 with a win over the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 6, Cincinnati scored just 17 points and is averaging 256.3 total yards (last) and 16.7 points (tied for 27th) per game. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks the answer comes from getting better play from their secondary and tertiary sources of offense.
"There needs to be more production on offense, in general, for guys not named Ja'Marr Chase," Callahan said Monday. "End of the day, we're not scoring enough. We're not producing enough."
Chase, Cincinnati's No. 1 wide receiver, is having another splendid season. Across the Bengals' first six games, he has totaled 50 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Elsewhere, it has been a struggle in the passing game.
Tee Higgins, who posted 1,000-plus receiving yards in 2021 and 2022, has 14 catches, while Tyler Boyd is averaging just 6.8 yards per reception. Cincinnati has also had minimal production at tight end, with its players combining for 16 catches. In the running game, the Bengals have heavily relied on Joe Mixon, with him getting the call on 96 of their 121 rushing attempts and averaging just 3.8 yards per carry.
All the while, star quarterback Joe Burrow, who received a $275 million extension in September and is playing through a calf injury he suffered in August, has been sluggish. He has totaled just 1,230 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 79.8 passer rating, while completing 63.4% of his passes. Burrow's passer rating and completion percentage are career lows.
Cincinnati has a bye next week and then faces the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 8.
