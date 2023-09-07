National Football League
Joe Burrow agrees to record-setting contract extension with Cincinnati Bengals
National Football League

Joe Burrow agrees to record-setting contract extension with Cincinnati Bengals

Updated Sep. 7, 2023 8:50 p.m. ET

Mere days before they open their season with a game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals secured the biggest part of their future, agreeing to terms with quarterback Joe Burrow on a record-setting contract.

The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, has a five-year term and a potential payout of $275 million — with nearly $220 million guaranteed.

Burrow is the latest quarterback to sign a contract extension this year, following Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert.

On Wednesday, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa became the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history, signing a five-year, $180 million contract.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Social media loves Lions coach Dan Campbell's fourth-down fake punt vs. Chiefs

Social media loves Lions coach Dan Campbell's fourth-down fake punt vs. Chiefs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes