National Football League Joe Burrow agrees to record-setting contract extension with Cincinnati Bengals Updated Sep. 7, 2023 8:50 p.m. ET

Mere days before they open their season with a game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals secured the biggest part of their future, agreeing to terms with quarterback Joe Burrow on a record-setting contract.

The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, has a five-year term and a potential payout of $275 million — with nearly $220 million guaranteed.

Burrow is the latest quarterback to sign a contract extension this year, following Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert.

On Wednesday, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa became the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history, signing a five-year, $180 million contract.

