49ers, Nick Bosa agree to contract extension reportedly worth record $170 million

The San Francisco 49ers and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa have agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension that includes $122.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, per multiple reports.

Bosa was one of the few remaining contract holdouts in the NFL before the start of the 2023 season, along with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who remains away from the team. Bosa is now reportedly expected to play in San Francisco's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp.

ESPN first reported the extension. The average annual payout of $34 million tops the previous mark of $31.7 million for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the guarantees top the $102 million Bosa's older brother, Joey, got from the Chargers in 2020.

Bosa earned the lucrative new deal with stellar play since being drafted second overall in 2019. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season when he led the league with 18 1/2 sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

