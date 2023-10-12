National Football League Baker Mayfield, JuJu Smith-Schuster highlight free-agent studs and duds Published Oct. 12, 2023 10:14 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 season has breezed past the quarter pole, with a handful of free agents making an immediate impact with their new squads. While every team envisions its offseason signees making key contributions from Day 1, it is hard to correctly identify which players will flourish or fail in a given system until the regular season hits the midway point.

With a few weeks to go before we reach that point, here is an early snapshot on which free agents are studs or duds with their new teams.

Free-Agent Studs

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ADVERTISEMENT

The journeyman might have found a home in Tampa as Tom Brady's successor. The former No. 1 overall pick has steadied the franchise with his efficient play and scrappy leadership skills. Though he has never evolved into the playmaker that some envisioned, Mayfield's experience and solid management skills have helped the Buccaneers climb to the top of the division with a handful of gritty wins. If the veteran continues to take care of the ball and dazzle with some timely playmaking, the Buccaneers could steal the NFC South behind their new QB1.

Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons

The unheralded playmaker immediately made his mark as the rangy center fielder in Atlanta's secondary. Bates started the season with a two-pick effort against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and continues to shine as a designated playmaker between the hashes. Whether picking off passes (three interceptions) or knocking the ball loose from unsuspecting runners (two forced fumbles), the sixth-year pro is the ball hawk that every defensive coordinator covets in the defensive backfield. As the Falcons make a playoff push as a potential division champ, Bates' playmaking skills and ultra-aggressive mentality have helped the defense spark the team's resurgence.

Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers

The big-bodied interior defender has filled the void created by DeForest Buckner's departure years ago. Though Javon Kinlaw was expected to handle those responsibilities as a first-round pick in 2020, injuries and underachievement opened the door for Hargrave to join the 49ers as a coveted free agent. With 12 total tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss in five games, Hargrave has been exactly what the defense needed to take it to the next level.

David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

The under-the-radar signing has sparked the Lions' running game as a workhorse runner. Montgomery has posted back-to-back 100-yard games, displaying a rough-and-rugged running style that suits Detroit's blue-collar approach. The fifth-year pro's stellar play has kept the team's 2023 first-round pick, Jahmyr Gibbs, relegated to spot duty as the veteran shoulders the load as the lead runner in the rotation.

NFL Trade Deadline: Buyers include Bucs, Lions and Bills

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

The reunion between the legend and his original franchise has helped the Seahawks regain their swagger on the defensive side of the ball. Wagner's instincts, awareness and communication skills have the defense playing faster with a collection of veterans and youngsters following his lead. As the link to the Seahawks' glorious past, the grizzled tackling machine has given the defense the leadership, toughness and tenacity needed to challenge the heavyweights in the NFC.

Free-Agent Duds

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, New England Patriots

Bill Belichick swapped out Jakobi Meyers for Smith-Schuster with disastrous results. The seventh-year pro has fewer than 100 receiving yards (14 catches for 86 yards) and a 6.1 yards per catch average, ranking near the bottom of the league. Although some of his meager production can be pinned on the disappointing play of Mac Jones, Smith-Schuster's abysmal start makes his three-year, $25 million contract look like an albatross around the franchise's neck through at least the 2024 season.

Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

Adding a veteran running back with workhorse potential was expected to alleviate the pressure on a rookie quarterback acclimating to the league, but Sanders' lackluster performance has put the burden on Bryce Young to carry an inept offense. Perhaps Sanders will hit his stride midseason after the coaches and players develop better chemistry, but 190 rushing yards in five games is not good enough for a running back commanding marquee dollars. Given the Panthers' offensive struggles, including a pedestrian running game, the veteran free agent has been a major disappointment for a team that entered the season with playoff aspirations.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Denver Broncos

The Broncos have stumbled out of the gate due to a sputtering offense that's leaking oil at the line of scrimmage. The lack of push at the point of attack has disrupted the running game and put Russell Wilson on the run on passing plays. Despite making a hefty investment in McGlinchey and others, Denver's problems at the line of scrimmage persist. The Broncos need their prized free agent to step up his game to help Sean Payton reverse the team's fortunes.

NFL Trade Deadline: Sellers include Broncos, Cardinals and Giants

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite his recent improvement on the edges, Taylor cracks this list after a series of early-season penalties earned him a spot on the bench. The Chiefs' prized free agent struggled with his pre-snap alignments and "get off" as he adjusted to Patrick Mahomes' cadence at the line of scrimmage. In addition, the big-bodied blocker had issues against speedy rushers attacking his edges on up-field rushes, forcing Mahomes to rush a handful of throws and prematurely flee the pocket on a few critical downs. Though Taylor has seemingly settled in as a key starter, the early struggles sent a panic through a front office that prioritizes the protection of the franchise quarterback.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears

Despite throwing money around to upgrade an offense that was expected to explode behind Justin Fields, the Bears have been unable to find a rhythm due to a leaky offensive line and inconsistent running game. Foreman was expected to boost the rushing attack with his rugged running style and blue-collar demeanor, but his minimal contributions (five carries, 16 yards) and limited activity (just one game appearance) make him one of the biggest free-agent busts of the offseason.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share