National Football League Arizona Cardinals fans can now watch games from 'luxury casitas' in end zone Updated Mar. 18, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET

The Arizona Cardinals are upping the ante when it comes to stadium attractions next season.

Dubbed as "the NFL's newest luxury seating experience," State Farm Stadium's amenities are expected to include two new private field-level clubs, six on-field seating experiences, all-inclusive food and beverage options, and preferred parking.

"We are going to be relentless in pursuing a great fan experience, continuing to innovate to modernize our business. This is one step in that," team chief operating officer Jeremy Walls said. "We wanted to find a way to create great experiences for our customers and fans."

The new-look stadium will also have "luxury casitas" near one end zone, field boxes, a new athletic club, tunnel and field suites, and sideline field seats. The casitas, which the team called the equivalent of a "beachfront property," will be able to hold up to 20 guests and will feature a rooftop deck. There will also be a 13,400-square-foot casita garden club directly behind them.

"They are your own home — literally in our end zone," Walls said. "Each casita has a great room where you can host your family and your friends — and your customers. It also has a private front porch right on top of the action. And then everyone also has their private roof deck, so you have a variety of different places you can watch the game from and an experience that hasn’t been seen in an NFL stadium to date."

The Cards signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a massive five-year, $230,500,000 contract ahead of the 2022 season, which carries a huge cap hit of $51.4 million beginning this coming season. But that doesn't mean Arizona is against splurging elsewhere.

And the Cardinals are showing they're willing to spend big on a luscious experience for their fans.

