Antonio Brown: Concerns for him, questions about his NFL future

Antonio Brown has had plenty of memorable moments, but his most unforgettable — and potentially final — act in an NFL uniform might have occurred Sunday, when he stripped off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey and exited the field mid-game.

FOX Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale, who was working the broadcast at MetLife Stadium, detailed what took place during the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 28-24 comeback victory over the Jets:

"Something upset Antonio Brown, and he was removing his shoulder pads as teammates like Mike Evans pleaded with him not to," Hale said. "AB did successfully remove his shoulder pads, tossed his T-shirt and gloves up into the stands, then skipped across the end zone waving the peace sign to fans as the two teams lined up for the next play."

Brown's reasons for doing so remain unclear.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer , Brown refused to go into the game at Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians' request. After the receiver refused to enter the game, Arians told Brown to "get out."

A sore ankle for Brown could have been the reason the 33-year-old WR didn't want to re-enter the game, per The Athletic's Greg Auman.

What has been established is that Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers.

Arians made that abundantly clear in his postgame news conference, when he shut down any questions about the bizarre incident.

"He is no longer a Buc," Arians said. "All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game."

In the immediate aftermath, NFL on FOX's Michael Strahan voiced his concern about what comes next for Brown.

"There is something wrong because this is not normal behavior," Strahan said Sunday. "This is not the first time we've seen something, not the second time, this is the third time — and a lot of other things, I'm sure we may not know about. And I just hope that if he does need help, that he's able to get it. … Obviously, there is a bigger issue here that goes beyond if he plays football anymore."

Those concerns about Brown and questions about his future carried into Monday, too.

On "First Things First," Michael Vick, a former teammate of Brown's when they both played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, said Brown needs to seek professional assistance before he has any shot at finding a new team.

"I think, first and foremost, if AB is to ever play again in the National Football League again, he has to get some type of help," Vick said. "Because this is just not normal. ... Not normal for AB. Very concerning for me, and we'll see how this all plays out."

Chris Broussard echoed those thoughts:

"I do think it's unlikely, Mike, that AB is ever in the NFL again," Broussard said. "But, you hit it on the head. I think there is a chance, and that it's one chance and that's it: He has to get serious therapy. ... I'm talking about real serious help."

From a career standpoint, Brown's incident Sunday could come with a hefty price, Nick Wright said Monday.

"We've never seen anything like this," Wright said. "And I believe Antonio Brown ... cost himself the rest of his NFL career. ... I believe he cost himself any chance he had of making the Hall of Fame. And I believe he cost the Bucs any realistic chance they had of returning to the Super Bowl."

As for how everything got to this point, Shannon Sharpe of "Undisputed" pointed to Brown's talent and production as reasons for teams to allow him extra leeway when it comes to being a distraction.

"For the longest time, AB's greatness has allowed him privileges that everybody else would've never gotten," Sharpe said. "Things got pushed to the side. ... And now, it's grown so much. How do you control it?"

But Sharpe didn't close the book on Brown's career quite yet.

"This thing's going to die down," Sharpe continued. "Now, he won't get signed this year. But you know somebody's going to feel they can do it. They did it in Pittsburgh. He went to Oakland. He went to New England. Tampa gave him a chance."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

