Aaron Rodgers now embracing Packers backup QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love have not had the most endearing relationship throughout the course of Love's career.

Not that Rodgers has a problem with Love's character, but the reigning MVP wasn't shy about voicing his disdain for Green Bay's decision to make Love a first-round draft pick a few years back.

Now, though, any tension with the organization appears to have dissipated. Moreover, Rodgers has become one of Love's biggest supporters. This past week, A-Rod gave Love as flattering a compliment as he could've: He compared the young QB to himself.

"I think there's always pressure on a first-round pick," Rodgers said. "The tracks are looking more similar by the day, [Love] being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett [Favre] for three years. Something clicks in at some point and the game slows down, and you make the plays you know you are capable of making. … But the most important thing for a quarterback is the confidence, and the confidence comes from the consistency and fundamentals, and making plays in practice."

Rodgers added that he's particularly looking forward to seeing Love's development on display in the Packers' preseason opener Friday versus the 49ers and next week's game against the Saints.

"I think all of us come along at our own pace," Rodgers noted. "I needed the years to get to where I was at. Whether the criticism was equal in '05, '06 and '07 for me as it was for him, I don't know. Some of that you kinda move past as you've had success. But I'm excited for him this preseason. Think he's had a really nice camp. Made some good throws. More consistent with his fundamentals. And I hope he goes out and balls out."

The words were a nice nod to Love and the progress he's made thus far in camp. And for "First Things First" cohost Nick Wright, it was a pleasantly surprising turnaround from the Rodgers of old.

"My God, what a changed man!" Wright exclaimed on Thursday's episode. "That was 90 secs of impromptu kindness, I love it! I'm proud of Aaron there.

"I'm going to start looking up flights to Peru," Wright joked in reference to Rodgers' holistic excursion to the country, which the QB called life-changing. "I might need a chemical recalibration in my brain."

On the football front, Wright called this preseason critically important for Love.

"He got to play a couple of times last year, and it didn't go great," he reflected. "Now, granted, one of those games was against the defense that was setting records for their performance between Weeks 8 and 13, the Kansas City Chiefs. But then he got another chance against Detroit, and didn't look great. He's got to put a few quality reps on tape for his own sake if he wants to ever give NFL handoffs as a starting quarterback."

Love likely won't take over as the Packers' starting QB after his third season like Rodgers did, but Wright is right in this regard: His showing over the next few weeks could make or break his opportunity to eventually be a starter in G.B. or elsewhere.

