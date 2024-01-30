National Football League 2024 Super Bowl odds: How 49ers' Super Bowl futures shifted this season Published Jan. 30, 2024 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers entered the season with +1000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, tied for fourth with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, Brock Purdy and the 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Using a "buy high, sell low" approach, the best time for bettors to put down a wager on San Francisco during the regular season was early on — +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) prior to Week 1 and +700 prior to Week 2.

The least desirable time to bet on the 49ers during the regular season was after San Francisco started 5-0 (+375) after beating the Dallas Cowboys 42-10.

San Francisco's odds moved to +225 when the 49ers had a bye for Super Wild-Card Weekend.

The 49ers' current odds sit at -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total).

Here's a look at San Francisco's odds prior to their games during the regular season and postseason, according to FOX Sports Research:

Week 1: +1000 — Beat Steelers 30-7 (1-0 record)

Week 2: +700 — Beat Rams 30-23 (2-0)

Week 3: +600 — Beat Giants 30-12 (3-0)

Week 4: +550 — Beat Cardinals 35-16 (4-0)

Week 5: +500 — Beat Cowboys 42-10 (5-0)

Week 6: +375 — Lost to Browns 19-17 (5-1)

Week 7: +450 — Lost to Vikings 22-17 (5-2)

Week 8: +550 — Lost to Bengals 31-17 (5-3)

Week 9: +600 — BYE

Week 10: +600 — Beat Jaguars 34-3 (6-3)

Week 11: +450 —Beat Buccaneers 27-14 (7-3)

Week 12: +450 — Beat Seahawks 31-13 (8-3)

Week 13: +400 — Beat Eagles 42-19 (9-3)

Week 14: +300 — Beat Seahawks 28-16 (10-3)

Week 15: +250 — Beat Cardinals 45-29 (11-3)

Week 16: +225 — Lost to Ravens 33-19 (11-4)

Week 17: +240 — Beat Commanders 27-10 (12-4)

Week 18: +210 — Lost to Rams 21-20 (12-5)

Wild card round: +225 — BYE

Divisional round: +175 — Beat Packers 24-21 (13-5)

NFC Championship: +145 — Beat Lions 34-31 (14-5)

Current: -124

On Monday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said it's time for people to quit saying Purdy lucked into the ideal situation and give him credit for guiding the Niners back to the Super Bowl.

Did Brock Purdy silence critics in NFC Championship win vs. Lions?

"Make no mistake, the Niners earned this and Brock Purdy was a huge part of it. That last San Francisco team was not as good as this Niner team offensively. That Niner team didn't have Christian McCaffrey or Trent Williams or Brandon Aiyuk. And yes, I'll say it: They didn't have Brock Purdy. His mobility, his ability to shake off bad halves — he never melted, he never panicked.

"I watched the Lions panic," he added. "I watched Lamar Jackson panic. I watched Baltimore panic. Brock Purdy never did, not once. Had a bad throw, never rattled, never played frenetic football. It's not just arm. It's not just strength. It's not being the fastest or the most anything. So much of this position is the ability to forget the last series. Don't melt. Don't get down on yourself, play to your strengths. And make no mistake, not only did San Francisco outplay the Lions who melted, Brock Purdy was a huge part of this win."

Are you taking Purdy and the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

