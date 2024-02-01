2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettors can back Chiefs, 49ers to score on first drives
Bettors love collecting winning wagers.
Even better is cashing in on wagers that are decided early in a game.
For those Super Bowl LVIII bettors seeking (relatively) instant gratification, here's a bet for you:
Will either team score a touchdown on their opening drive?
YES: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
NO: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)
This wager in the NFL is similar to Major League Baseball's popular Yes Run First Inning/No Run First Inning (YRFI/NRFI) bet.
Here's how the 49ers and Chiefs did on their first possessions of their postseason games:
49ers
Divisional round vs. Packers: Punt
Conference championship vs. Lions: Missed field goal (Jake Moody 48 yards)
Chiefs
Wild card vs. Dolphins: Touchdown (Rashee Rice 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes)
Divisional round vs. Bills: Field goal (Harrison Butker 47 yards)
Conference championship vs. Ravens: Touchdown (Travis Kelce 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes)
Of course, defense is a factor in this.
Here's how the opponents of San Francisco and Kansas City did on their first possession:
49ers
Divisional round vs. Packers: Field goal (Anders Carlson 29 yards)
Conference championship vs. Lions: Touchdown (Jameson Williams 42-yard run)
Chiefs
Wild card vs. Dolphins: Punt
Divisional round vs. Bills: Field goal (Tyler Bass 27 yards)
Conference championship vs. Ravens: Punt
Do you think either the 49ers or Chiefs will score a touchdown on their first possession of Super Bowl LVIII?
