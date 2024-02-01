National Football League 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettors can back Chiefs, 49ers to score on first drives Updated Feb. 1, 2024 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors love collecting winning wagers.

Even better is cashing in on wagers that are decided early in a game.

For those Super Bowl LVIII bettors seeking (relatively) instant gratification, here's a bet for you:

Will either team score a touchdown on their opening drive?

YES: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

NO: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

This wager in the NFL is similar to Major League Baseball's popular Yes Run First Inning/No Run First Inning (YRFI/NRFI) bet.

Here's how the 49ers and Chiefs did on their first possessions of their postseason games:

49ers

Divisional round vs. Packers: Punt

Conference championship vs. Lions: Missed field goal (Jake Moody 48 yards)

Chiefs

Wild card vs. Dolphins: Touchdown (Rashee Rice 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes)

Divisional round vs. Bills: Field goal (Harrison Butker 47 yards)

Conference championship vs. Ravens: Touchdown (Travis Kelce 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes)

Of course, defense is a factor in this.

Here's how the opponents of San Francisco and Kansas City did on their first possession:

49ers

Divisional round vs. Packers: Field goal (Anders Carlson 29 yards)

Conference championship vs. Lions: Touchdown (Jameson Williams 42-yard run)

Chiefs

Wild card vs. Dolphins: Punt

Divisional round vs. Bills: Field goal (Tyler Bass 27 yards)

Conference championship vs. Ravens: Punt

Do you think either the 49ers or Chiefs will score a touchdown on their first possession of Super Bowl LVIII?

