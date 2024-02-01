National Football League
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettors can back Chiefs, 49ers to score on first drives
National Football League

2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettors can back Chiefs, 49ers to score on first drives

Updated Feb. 1, 2024 12:28 p.m. ET

Bettors love collecting winning wagers.

Even better is cashing in on wagers that are decided early in a game.

RELATED: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Gatorade color odds, history

For those Super Bowl LVIII bettors seeking (relatively) instant gratification, here's a bet for you:

ADVERTISEMENT

Will either team score a touchdown on their opening drive?

YES: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
NO: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

This wager in the NFL is similar to Major League Baseball's popular Yes Run First Inning/No Run First Inning (YRFI/NRFI) bet.

Here's how the 49ers and Chiefs did on their first possessions of their postseason games:

49ers

Divisional round vs. Packers: Punt

Conference championship vs. Lions: Missed field goal (Jake Moody 48 yards)

Chiefs

Wild card vs. Dolphins: Touchdown (Rashee Rice 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes)

Divisional round vs. Bills: Field goal (Harrison Butker 47 yards)

Conference championship vs. Ravens: Touchdown (Travis Kelce 19-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes)

Are the Chiefs the new Patriots?

Are the Chiefs the new Patriots?

Of course, defense is a factor in this.

Here's how the opponents of San Francisco and Kansas City did on their first possession:

49ers

Divisional round vs. Packers: Field goal (Anders Carlson 29 yards)

Conference championship vs. Lions: Touchdown (Jameson Williams 42-yard run)

Chiefs

Wild card vs. Dolphins: Punt

Divisional round vs. Bills: Field goal (Tyler Bass 27 yards)

Conference championship vs. Ravens: Punt

Do you think either the 49ers or Chiefs will score a touchdown on their first possession of Super Bowl LVIII? 

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?

2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes