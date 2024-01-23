National Football League 2024 NFL odds: What is Brock Purdy's role in 49ers' success? Published Jan. 23, 2024 11:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from earning a spot in Super Bowl LVIII and will play host to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Yet the debate continues about Purdy's role in the success of the Niners.

Is this season's NFL passer rating leader a needle-mover for San Francisco, capable of elevating his teammates?

Or is he a "game manager," a good-but-not-great QB who benefits from playing with gifted teammates, including George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, under coach Kyle Shanahan?

Here are some wagers available for Purdy in the NFC title game:

Over/Under 270.5 passing yards

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Over/Under 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over: -192 (bet $10 to win $15.21 total)

Under: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Brock Purdy anytime TD: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Brock Purdy first TD: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Brock Purdy last TD: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Could Brock Purdy hold the 49ers back against the Lions?

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, Richard Sherman and James Jones offered their takes on "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cowherd said Purdy looked ordinary after Samuel exited in the first quarter of the divisional-round game against Green Bay with a shoulder injury.

"It's nothing against Brock Purdy," said the host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "It's not that he's bad. But what I've said all year is I don't think he's special. Most of it is the roster and Kyle Shanahan. This past weekend, when the weather was not perfect, and he missed Deebo Samuel, who got injured, he's ordinary."

Jones, a retired NFL receiver and panelist on Speak, said Purdy "did not impress me at all."

"Brock Purdy, for three and a half quarters, was the worst player on the field," Jones said. "They were in a hole, losing the football game because of him."

Was Brock Purdy impressive for the 49ers in their win?

Still, Sherman said Purdy deserves credit for putting an end to Shanahan's 0-30 record when trailing by seven or more points entering the fourth quarter (including 0-3 during this regular season). Green Bay led 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter Saturday before Purdy and the 49ers rallied for a 24-21 win.

"The last drive of the game, when they have to have it, Brock Purdy makes all the plays he needs to make," the Undisputed co-host said. "They had never come back and won a game under Kyle Shanahan when down seven points, and they were able to do that. So it showed me a lot, a lot of fight, a lot of grit, a lot of perseverance and I love to see it."

What do you think of Brock Purdy? Stay with FOX Sports for updates on the NFL's conference championship round.

