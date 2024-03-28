National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Cowboys, Eagles projected 10.5 wins; Rodgers, Jets 9.5 Published Mar. 28, 2024 3:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There's still a month left to go before the NFL Draft. And bettors are being treated with yet another exciting market to place their wagers — NFL teams' season win totals.

At a projected 5.5 wins, New England and Denver are on the lower end of the regular-season win-total spectrum. Both teams are entering new eras in 2024; the Pats without head coach Bill Belichick and the Broncos without quarterback Russell Wilson.

At the opposite end is Kansas City, San Francisco and Baltimore — teams with the highest projected totals at 11.5.

The Chiefs are coming off another Super Bowl win, the Niners go into next season as the NFC Champs and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the reigning league MVP.

Right behind that bunch are Dallas, Buffalo and Philadelphia at 10.5 wins — all teams that made the postseason in 2023.

Let's dive into the odds and take a look at the entire list of each team's projected win total by division, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. *

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Over 11.5: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)

Under 11.5: -150 (bet $10 to win$16.67 total)

Cincinnati Bengals

Over 10.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 10.5: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Cleveland Browns

Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over 7.5: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Under 7.5: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20

AFC South

Houston Texans

Over 9.5: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Under 9.5: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total

Indianapolis Colts

Over 8.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Under 8.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Tennessee Titans

Over 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 6.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Over 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Under 10.5: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Miami Dolphins

Over 9.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Under 9.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

New England Patriots

Over 5.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Under 5.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

New York Jets

Over 9.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Under 9.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Over 5.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Under 5.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Kansas City Chiefs

Over 11.5: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Under 11.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Las Vegas Raiders

Over 6.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Under 6.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Los Angeles Chargers

Over 8.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Under 8.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Detroit Lions

Over 10.5: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Under 10.5: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Green Bay Packers

Over 9.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Under 9.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Minnesota Vikings

Over 6.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Under 6.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Over 9.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Under 9.5: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Carolina Panthers (DraftKings)

Over 4.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Under 4.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

New Orleans Saints

Over 7.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 7.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over 7.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Under 7.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Over 10.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Under 10.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

New York Giants

Over 6.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Under 6.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Philadelphia Eagles

Over 10.5: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Under 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Washington Commanders

Over 6.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Under 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Over 6.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 6.5: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Los Angeles Rams

Over 8.5 wins: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)

Under 8.5 wins: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

San Francisco 49ers

Over 11.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 11.5: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Seattle Seahawks

Over 7.5: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Under 7.5: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

* odds as of 3/28/2024

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the odds unfold throughout the season!

