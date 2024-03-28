National Football League
2024 NFL odds: Cowboys, Eagles projected 10.5 wins; Rodgers, Jets 9.5
National Football League

2024 NFL odds: Cowboys, Eagles projected 10.5 wins; Rodgers, Jets 9.5

Published Mar. 28, 2024

There's still a month left to go before the NFL Draft. And bettors are being treated with yet another exciting market to place their wagers — NFL teams' season win totals.

At a projected 5.5 wins, New England and Denver are on the lower end of the regular-season win-total spectrum. Both teams are entering new eras in 2024; the Pats without head coach Bill Belichick and the Broncos without quarterback Russell Wilson.

At the opposite end is Kansas City, San Francisco and Baltimore — teams with the highest projected totals at 11.5. 

The Chiefs are coming off another Super Bowl win, the Niners go into next season as the NFC Champs and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the reigning league MVP.

Right behind that bunch are Dallas, Buffalo and Philadelphia at 10.5 wins — all teams that made the postseason in 2023.

Let's dive into the odds and take a look at the entire list of each team's projected win total by division, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. *

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens
Over 11.5: +122 (bet $10 to win $22.20 total)
Under 11.5: -150 (bet $10 to win$16.67 total)

Cincinnati Bengals
Over 10.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under 10.5: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Cleveland Browns
Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Over 7.5: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)
Under 7.5: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20

AFC South

Houston Texans
Over 9.5: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
Under 9.5: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total

Indianapolis Colts
Over 8.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Under 8.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars
Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Tennessee Titans
Over 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 6.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

AFC East

Buffalo Bills
Over 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)
Under 10.5: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Miami Dolphins
Over 9.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
Under 9.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

New England Patriots
Over 5.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Under 5.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

New York Jets
Over 9.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Under 9.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

AFC West

Denver Broncos
Over 5.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
Under 5.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Kansas City Chiefs
Over 11.5: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
Under 11.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Las Vegas Raiders
Over 6.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
Under 6.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Los Angeles Chargers
Over 8.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
Under 8.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

NFC North

Chicago Bears
Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Detroit Lions
Over 10.5: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
Under 10.5: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Green Bay Packers
Over 9.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
Under 9.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Minnesota Vikings
Over 6.5: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
Under 6.5: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons
Over 9.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
Under 9.5: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Carolina Panthers (DraftKings)
Over 4.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Under 4.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

New Orleans Saints
Over 7.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Under 7.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over 7.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)
Under 7.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys
Over 10.5: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Under 10.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

New York Giants
Over 6.5: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Under 6.5: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Philadelphia Eagles
Over 10.5: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Under 10.5: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Washington Commanders
Over 6.5: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
Under 6.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals
Over 6.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 6.5: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Los Angeles Rams
Over 8.5 wins: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)
Under 8.5 wins: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

San Francisco 49ers 
Over 11.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under 11.5: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Seattle Seahawks
Over 7.5: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
Under 7.5: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

* odds as of 3/28/2024

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the odds unfold throughout the season!

