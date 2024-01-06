National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Cardinals perfect on Overs at home this season Published Jan. 6, 2024 12:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One team has been very, very good to Over bettors who play the total for NFL games.

It's Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 7-0 on the Over at home this season.

Can the 4-12 Cardinals finish the season a perfect 8-0 on the Over at home?

FOX Sports NFL analyst David Helman talks about the Cardinals, who have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys this season.

The 8-8 Seattle Seahawks visit Arizona on Sunday, and the game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The total is 47.5 combined points scored.

Seahawks @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ER Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -2.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -139 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.19 total); Cardinals +117 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.70 total)

Total: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Here's the results from Arizona's seven home games this season:

9/17/2023: Giants 31, Cardinals 28 (O/U 39.5)

9/24/2023: Cardinals 28, Cowboys 16 (43.5)

10/8/2023: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20 (45.5)

10/29/2023: Ravens 31, Cardinals 24 (43.5)

11/12/2023: Cardinals 25, Falcons 23 (43.5)

11/26/2023: Rams 37, Cardinals 14 (45.5)

12/17/2023: 49ers 45, Cardinals 29 (48.5)

Kyler Murray, Cardinals shock Jalen Hurts, Eagles

The Cardinals are 3-4 since Murray (ACL) returned to the lineup in mid-November. Arizona is 24th in scoring offense (19.4 points per game) but ranks 31st in points allowed (27.1).

"This team was supposed to be a joke, and it's anything but. They beat Philadelphia, one of their other four wins was against the Dallas Cowboys — so that's two NFL contenders that they've taken down right there," Helman said. "Throw in a win against Pittsburgh and three of their four wins have come against teams that will finish the season with a winning record. Not bad for a team that was supposed to be tanking.

"This is the cherry on top of the sundae of a very surprisingly good season. I'm excited to see where the Cardinals go from here."

Do you think the Cardinals will finish the season 8-0 on the Over at home? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

