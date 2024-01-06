2024 NFL odds: Cardinals perfect on Overs at home this season
One team has been very, very good to Over bettors who play the total for NFL games.
It's Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals are 7-0 on the Over at home this season.
Can the 4-12 Cardinals finish the season a perfect 8-0 on the Over at home?
FOX Sports NFL analyst David Helman talks about the Cardinals, who have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys this season.
The 8-8 Seattle Seahawks visit Arizona on Sunday, and the game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The total is 47.5 combined points scored.
Seahawks @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ER Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Seahawks -2.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -139 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.19 total); Cardinals +117 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.70 total)
Total: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Here's the results from Arizona's seven home games this season:
9/17/2023: Giants 31, Cardinals 28 (O/U 39.5)
9/24/2023: Cardinals 28, Cowboys 16 (43.5)
10/8/2023: Bengals 34, Cardinals 20 (45.5)
10/29/2023: Ravens 31, Cardinals 24 (43.5)
11/12/2023: Cardinals 25, Falcons 23 (43.5)
11/26/2023: Rams 37, Cardinals 14 (45.5)
12/17/2023: 49ers 45, Cardinals 29 (48.5)
The Cardinals are 3-4 since Murray (ACL) returned to the lineup in mid-November. Arizona is 24th in scoring offense (19.4 points per game) but ranks 31st in points allowed (27.1).
"This team was supposed to be a joke, and it's anything but. They beat Philadelphia, one of their other four wins was against the Dallas Cowboys — so that's two NFL contenders that they've taken down right there," Helman said. "Throw in a win against Pittsburgh and three of their four wins have come against teams that will finish the season with a winning record. Not bad for a team that was supposed to be tanking.
"This is the cherry on top of the sundae of a very surprisingly good season. I'm excited to see where the Cardinals go from here."
Do you think the Cardinals will finish the season 8-0 on the Over at home? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
