2023 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Texans' C.J. Stroud new favorite for OROY
2023 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Texans' C.J. Stroud new favorite for OROY

Updated Oct. 4, 2023 11:38 a.m. ET

After a hot start to the season, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has seen his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds shorten from +310 to +175. 

Stroud put on a passing clinic against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. 

The 2023 No. 2 overall pick made history in the victory, as he's now thrown for the third-most yards for an NFL rookie QB in his first three games, with 906. 

Stroud is now on track to break the single-season rookie record for passing yards.

Let's look at how Stroud's odds measure up to other rookies.

NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS*

C.J. Stroud: +175 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Bijan Robinson: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Puka Nacua: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
De'Von Achane: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Anthony Richardson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Zay Flowers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Jordan Addison: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Jahmyr Gibbs: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Sam LaPorta: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Nathaniel Dell: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

*odds as of 10/4/2023

After Sunday's win — Houston's second in a row — FOX Sports NFL Insider Dave Helman spoke glowingly of Stroud's performance and the future for the Texans.

"Feel good story no more. … The Houston Texans, if they are not a legit contender, they are legit fun to watch and C.J. Stroud looks every bit of a superstar quarterback."

C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson headline Dave Helman's NFL rookie QB watch

So far, the OROY is shaping up to be a tight race between Stroud, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+350), and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (+450). 

Stroud will have another opportunity to build on his OROY campaign in Week 5 on the road against Robinson's Falcons.

