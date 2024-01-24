National Football League 2024 NFC Championship odds: Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs prop wagers popular with bettors Updated Jan. 24, 2024 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions is the most-bet prop player at BetMGM for Sunday's NFL conference championship games.

Gibbs had 114 yards of total offense (74 rushing yards with a 31-yard touchdown and 40 receiving yards) in the 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

"Jahmyr Gibbs, the electric running back, 114 total yards and a touchdown in this game, took over in the second half," FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Insider David Helman said.

"Just looked like he was playing at a different speed than everybody else on the field. … Shout out to Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who took all the hell in the world this spring for drafting a running back in the top 15."

Added FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd": "Jahmyr Gibbs — he's as dynamic and twitchy as any running back in the league."

Gibbs and the Lions play at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App).

Here are some prop bets offered for Gibbs against the 49ers:

Anytime touchdown: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

First touchdown scorer: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Last touchdown scorer: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Gibbs rushing yards Over/Under 47.5 yards

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Gibbs rushing attempts Over/Under 9.5

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Gibbs longest rush Over/Under 15.5 yards

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Gibbs 25+ rushing yards in each half

Yes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Gibbs 50+ rushing yards in each half

Yes: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Gibbs receiving yards Over/Under 21.5 yards

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Gibbs Over/Under 3.5 catches

Over: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

Gibbs longest reception Over/Under 11.5 yards

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Gibbs rushing/receiving total yards Over/Under 71.5 yards

Over: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Picking Gibbs in the first round raised eyebrows as Detroit signed free agent running back David Montgomery a month before the draft. Gibbs had 1,261 scrimmage yards (945 rushing, 316 receiving) and 11 touchdowns during the regular season.

The Lions drafted tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch in the second round, then raised eyebrows again by advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season.

Not bad for a franchise that went 3-13-1 in 2021 and started last season 1-6 before finishing 9-8.

"They are not here without their rookies. Brad Holmes, it's a testament to good drafting," Helman said. "They fit into Dan Campbell's culture. … Can't say enough about the turnaround from the time Campbell got there a couple of years ago, turning that second-half surge into momentum for this year."

