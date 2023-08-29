National Football League 2023 New Orleans Saints Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks Updated Aug. 29, 2023 5:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season set to begin, FOX Sports gambling experts and NFL writers are looking at the Over/Under for every team in the league. Check back daily to see predictions on where your team will finish the regular season!

September's presence, mere days away, and the air turning crisp can only mean one thing … NFL football is back, baby!

Now that sportsbooks have dropped Over/Under win totals for every team in the league, it's time to dive into the fun and look at the numbers from a betting perspective.

Can the New Orleans Saints eclipse their win total of 9.5?

Here is how our FOX Sports talent sees the Saints' season playing out.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: Saints Under 9.5 wins

The Saints continue to be one of the most overrated teams in the league, and this time it’s because they brought in the forever average Derek Carr to play quarterback. Yawn.

Sure, the NFC South is weak, but New Orleans hits the road in two of its first three games without the suspended Alvin Kamara. Let’s also not ignore that this offense has fallen off a cliff since Sean Payton left, and it certainly doesn’t help that receiver Michael Thomas can’t stay healthy.

Pick via FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman: Saints Under 9.5 wins

One note to keep in mind: the Saints could still win the NFC South while hitting the Under here. This will be a motivated Derek Carr, eager to have the postseason experience he couldn’t have with the Raiders. Will the defense show its experience or its age? That could be the difference between a 10-win success story for Dennis Allen or another losing season in the team's post-Brees era.

FOX Sports Research Nuggets

7-4-2 (Over-Under-Push) since 2010

Have failed to win 10-plus games in back-to-back seasons, had won at least 11 games from 2017-20

2022 In Review

Overall: 7-10, third in NFC South

Home record: 4-5

Road record: 3-5

Divisional record: 2-4

Point differential: -15 (17th in NFL)

Points per game: 19.4 (22nd in NFL)

Yards per game: 333.8 (19th in NFL)

Opponent points per game: 20.3 (ninth in NFL)

Opponent yards per game: 314.8 (fifth)

What to Know

Head Coach: Dennis Allen, second season (7-10 with Saints)

2023 Strength of Schedule: .427 (second-easiest in NFL)

Key Additions

Key Subtractions

Win Totals From Last 5 Years

2022: 7

2021: 9

2020: 12

2019: 13

2018: 13

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

