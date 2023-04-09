National Basketball Association
Timberwolves send Rudy Gobert home after Kyle Anderson spat
National Basketball Association

Timberwolves send Rudy Gobert home after Kyle Anderson spat

Updated Apr. 9, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Sunday still fighting for NBA playoff seeding. 

Apparently, they also chose to fight within themselves.

During a timeout in the second quarter of the Timberwolves' Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans, center Rudy Gobert was seen throwing a punch that landed in the chest area of teammate Kyle Anderson.

The television camera on the Minnesota bench showed Anderson and Gobert having a heated discussion before the incident. Coaches and players separated the two, and Gobert was quickly escorted to the locker room.

It's unclear what led to Gobert taking a swing at Anderson. Without giving a reason, the Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not play in the second half. Minnesota then sent Gobert home, according to multiple reports.

With their win Sunday, the Wolves secured the eighth seed. They will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament, with a chance to nab the 7-seed on the line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

National Basketball Association
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
