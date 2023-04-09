Timberwolves send Rudy Gobert home after Kyle Anderson spat
The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Sunday still fighting for NBA playoff seeding.
Apparently, they also chose to fight within themselves.
During a timeout in the second quarter of the Timberwolves' Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans, center Rudy Gobert was seen throwing a punch that landed in the chest area of teammate Kyle Anderson.
The television camera on the Minnesota bench showed Anderson and Gobert having a heated discussion before the incident. Coaches and players separated the two, and Gobert was quickly escorted to the locker room.
It's unclear what led to Gobert taking a swing at Anderson. Without giving a reason, the Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not play in the second half. Minnesota then sent Gobert home, according to multiple reports.
With their win Sunday, the Wolves secured the eighth seed. They will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament, with a chance to nab the 7-seed on the line.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Read more:
- NBA Front Office Confidential: Whose championship window is closing?
- NBA Roundtable: How dangerous are the Kevin Durant-led Suns?
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
- Tim Hardaway Sr. on Mavericks: 'They're missing a leader out there'
- NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, teams, TV schedule
- 2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, Finals
- 2023 NBA playoff bracket set: Seeds, matchupsNBA investigating Mavericks for 'roster decisions' vs. Bulls on FridayJoel Embiid poised to win back-to-back scoring titles
- Grizzlies center Steven Adams reportedly likely to miss the playoffsNBA Front Office Confidential: Whose championship window is closing?2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, Finals
- NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, teams, TV scheduleWill a title make Kevin Durant the NBA's best player?'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?
- 2023 NBA playoff bracket set: Seeds, matchupsNBA investigating Mavericks for 'roster decisions' vs. Bulls on FridayJoel Embiid poised to win back-to-back scoring titles
- Grizzlies center Steven Adams reportedly likely to miss the playoffsNBA Front Office Confidential: Whose championship window is closing?2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, Finals
- NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, teams, TV scheduleWill a title make Kevin Durant the NBA's best player?'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?