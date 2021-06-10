National Basketball Association NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Nets vs. Bucks – Game 3, Jazz vs. Clippers – Game 2 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The stars are out for Thursday night's NBA playoff slate, and the stakes are high.

First on the docket, the Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Brooklyn Nets, looking to slow down the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while trying to dig out of an 0-2 hole.

Then for the nightcap, the Utah Jazz will look to put the LA Clippers in their second consecutive 0-2 deficit this postseason.

Donovan Mitchell torched the Clippers for 45 points in Game 1, and now the tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will aim to slow him down.

Here are the top moments from Thursday night's NBA slate:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Right out of the gate in Game 3, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had a different level of energy than they displayed in the first two games.

Antetokounmpo recorded multiple thunderous dunks to get the home crowd fired up.

And Antetokounmpo got help from his All-Star teammate Khris Middleton as well, who scored 15 points in the first quarter to help push the Nets to a 30-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But the Nets had a run in then – a 17-2 run to be exact – to get back into the game early in the second quarter.

It was sparked by Bruce Brown's personal eight-point flurry to cut the Bucks lead to six points.

Brown continued to pour in points, scoring 12 in the first half to lead the Nets in scoring and cut a once 21-point deficit to just three at the break.

Milwaukee will carry a 45-42 lead into half, behind 20 points from Middleton and 16 from Antetokounmpo, who is 2-for-7 from the line and 0-for-4 from 3.

The silver lining for Brooklyn? Kevin Durant has just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting. Meaning if he turns it on, it could be trouble for Milwaukee.

And surely enough, Durant was in the middle of all of the action in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the frame to make his imprint on the game.

He also got into it with Bucks forward P.J. Tucker, adding an extra layer of intensity to the night.

