OG Anunoby won't play and Jalen Brunson is questionable for the Knicks in Game 3 against the Pacers

Published May. 9, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET

OG Anunoby won't play for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night because of a strained left hamstring, while Jalen Brunson is questionable with his sore right foot.

Brunson returned from his injury after missing the second quarter to lead the Knicks to a 130-121 victory on Wednesday for a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. But Anunoby was hurt in the second half after scoring a career playoff-high 28 points, leaving the Knicks' injury-depleted frontcourt without yet another starter.

The forward limped off the court holding the back of his leg after appearing to get injured attempting a fast-break layup in the third quarter.

The Knicks are 26-5 this season with Anunoby in the lineup, which he joined after being acquired from Toronto on Dec. 30.

All-Star forward Julius Randle was already out for the rest of the season after shoulder surgery, and the Knicks lost key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic during the playoffs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

