National Basketball Association
Lakers' LeBron James: Bronny 'could play for us right now'
National Basketball Association

Lakers' LeBron James: Bronny 'could play for us right now'

Updated Jan. 7, 2024 5:51 p.m. ET

Bronny James has played in just seven games this season for the USC Trojans

Still, that's enough of a sample size for his father, LeBron James, to deem him worthy of suiting up for his Los Angeles Lakers.

"He could play for us right now," James said following his team's 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Friday. "Easy. EASY." 

The comments came during a postgame press conference in which James blasted the Lakers' recent performance, claiming "we just suck right now" after the squad fell to 3-10 following its In-Season Tournament championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

James was adamant that the title must be viewed in its proper context. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

"That was just two games," he said, referencing L.A.'s success in Las Vegas. "That's just a small sample. Everybody's getting so cranked up about Vegas, keep bringing up Vegas, it was two games. We took care of that business, that was the In-Season Tournament. We played it, we won it, but that was literally just two games."

Los Angeles hasn't won much since then. But in James' eyes, his son could slide right onto the roster as it tries to gain back some momentum. 

Bronny is averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman is viewed by many scouts as a capable 3-and-D prospect, and he's shown cerebral defensive instincts with 1.3 steals a game. He's shooting 44.4% from the floor, but just 27.3% from deep.

As for dad, he'll have to wait some time before he can fully play recruiter for his son's services. 

On what he could do to net more notches in the win column for now, LeBron said: "I show up to work, punch my clock everyday, stay positive, and go out and try to lead on the floor, inspire on the floor. That's what I do."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Draymond Green reinstated after serving 12 games of indefinite suspension

Draymond Green reinstated after serving 12 games of indefinite suspension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes