James Harden is reportedly joining Sixers at training camp

James Harden is reportedly on his way to Colorado to attend training camp for the Philadelphia 76ers. Why? That remains to be seen.

The shooting guard was a no-show for preseason Media Day on Monday, but according to ESPN, is on his way to Fort Collins and could join the team as early as Wednesday.

Harden has been very vocal this offseason about his desire to be traded as well as his distain for the organization's higher ups. So, although he is expected at camp — expectations of high engagement and performance are reportedly low.

"James Harden wants a trade. He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable, ultimately, that they don't think they're going to get the best out of him and that they'll make a trade," ESPN reported on Tuesday.

"The Sixers, on the other hand, they want to wait this out and hope they get the best version of James Harden sooner than later, but the Sixers' stance has been all along: There's not a deal that gets us back the assets we need to improve this team."

Without a trade, the best version of Harden may not be in the cards for the Sixers, and he's made that pretty clear.

In August, Harden put team president Daryl Morey on blast calling him "a liar" at a promotional event in China following halted trade talks with Harden's desired team, the LA Clippers.

Between the trade drama, name-calling and fines – it seems Harden is holding out for a miracle that a deal will be struck before the season begins. But, according to Morey, whatever deal is made will need to benefit all parties involved.

"He continues to seek a trade, and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and for all parties," Morey told reporters at Media Day.

The 76ers tip-off the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26.

